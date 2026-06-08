FIFA Men's World Cup
Ronaldo Or Messi? Mbappé Picks Who'll Score More World Cup Goals This Summer
FIFA Men's World Cup

Ronaldo Or Messi? Mbappé Picks Who'll Score More World Cup Goals This Summer

Updated Jun. 8, 2026 1:46 p.m. ET

Real Madrid's star Kylian Mbappé has set the stage for a thrilling 2026 World Cup by making a series of bold predictions regarding the tournament's top marksmen. The France captain, who is looking to banish the memories of a painful final defeat in Qatar, has weighed in on the eternal debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi while asserting his own dominance.

Mbappé tips Ronaldo to edge out Messi before backing himself

In a series of rapid-fire choices during a football challenge with content creator Finn Agostinelli and Sorare, the 27-year-old superstar was tasked with predicting the most prolific scorers for the upcoming tournament in North America. When the ultimate question arrived — choosing between the two greatest players of the modern era — Mbappe opted for his idol Ronaldo to outshine Messi in front of goal.

While Messi has been the more influential figure on the world stage recently, leading Argentina to glory in 2022, Mbappé believes the Al-Nassr frontman will have the more clinical touch in 2026. However, when the final comparison pitted the Portuguese icon against the Frenchman himself, Mbappé did not hesitate to back his own ability to finish as the tournament's top scorer.

Picking the next generation of stars

Before reaching the final showdown, Mbappé was asked to filter through the current crop of elite European and South American talent. He showed great faith in Spanish teenage sensation and his Barcelona rival Lamine Yamal, picking him over the likes of Florian Wirtz, Memphis Depay, and even the prolific Erling Haaland.

Mbappé also showed loyalty to his Real Madrid colors, backing his clubmate Vinícius Jr to outscore Yamal and England's captain Harry Kane. Eventually, the Frenchman leaned toward the pedigree of the veteran legends, placing Messi ahead of the Brazilian winger before finally crowning Ronaldo as the biggest threat among his peers — second only to himself.

Defiant stance against 'demons' of the past

The 2026 World Cup carries significant emotional weight for Mbappé, who suffered the ultimate heartbreak in Lusail despite scoring a hat-trick in the 2022 final. In a candid admission, the Real Madrid forward revealed that revisiting the match scenario might "awaken some demons", leading him to avoid rewatching the showpiece entirely.

Historical records at stake in North America

The stakes for the 2026 edition are unprecedented, as both Ronaldo and Messi are expected to feature in a record-breaking sixth World Cup. Ronaldo heads into the tournament with eight career World Cup goals but faces the lingering statistic of never having scored in a knockout round match. In contrast, Messi boasts 13 goals and eight assists in the competition’s history.

France will begin their campaign in Group I against Senegal, Iraq, and Norway, starting at the MetLife Stadium on June 16. For Mbappe, the tournament represents a chance to add to his staggering tally of 12 goals in just two tournaments, as he chases the all-time record of 16 held by Miroslav Klose and aims to fulfill his own prediction of outperforming the legends of the game.

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