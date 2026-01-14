Mbappe, Bellingham Left Out of Arbeloa's First Game as Real Madrid Manager

Alvaro Arbeloa has made a bold statement in his first squad selection as Real Madrid manager, opting to leave superstars Jude Bellingham and Thibaut Courtois at home for the Copa del Rey clash against Albacete. The new boss has turned to La Fabrica to fill the void, calling up five academy starlets to plug the gaps in a depleted squad for the crucial round of 16 tie.

Arbeloa announces his first Madrid squad

The Arbeloa era at Real Madrid is officially underway, and the new head coach has wasted no time in stamping his authority on the team sheet after replacing Xabi Alonso at the helm of the first-team. Faced with a mounting injury crisis that has stripped the squad of several Galacticos, Arbeloa has chosen bravery over caution for his debut in the dugout. Ahead of the Copa del Rey round of 16 fixture against Albacete, the manager has announced a squad list that features notable absences and fresh faces, signalling a clear intent to trust the club's youth system during his tenure.

Despite the knockout nature of the competition, Arbeloa has decided to rest four key pillars of the first team. Midfield dynamo Bellingham, goalkeeper Courtois, defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni and defender Alvaro Carreras have all been left in Madrid. It is a calculated risk from Arbeloa, who is prioritizing the long-term health of his squad over short-term security, placing his trust in the next generation to get the job done against Segunda Division opposition.

Arbeloa gambles with Bellingham and Courtois exclusions

The decision to leave Bellingham and Courtois out of the travelling party is the biggest talking point of Arbeloa’s first day on the job. With the team suffering from a plethora of injuries, the conventional wisdom would have been to keep the remaining superstars close, even if they were to start on the bench. However, Arbeloa has taken a different approach.

The injury list at the Santiago Bernabeu is currently extensive and alarming. Star forward Mbappe has been sidelined in the wake of the Spanish Super Cup final defeat at the weekend, having rushed back into the team prematurely in an effort to save Alonso's job. He joins a crowded treatment room that includes Rodrygo, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ferland Mendy. The absence of these defensive and offensive heavyweights makes the voluntary exclusion of Bellingham and Tchouameni even more striking.

Arbeloa is reportedly hopeful of recovering Mbappe, Rudiger and Rodrygo progressively over the next few weeks, but for now, he must navigate the fixture list without them. By resting his remaining healthy stars, he is sending a message that he believes the squad's depth, now bolstered by the academy, is sufficient to compete.

Five academy starlets handed golden opportunity in Copa del Rey

In the absence of the established elite, Arbeloa has turned to the players he knows best. Having transitioned from coaching the youth categories, he possesses an intimate knowledge of La Fabrica, and he has utilised this by calling up five specific canteranos to reinforce the first team.

Joan Martinez, David Jimenez, Manuel Angel, Cesar Palacios and Jorge Cestero have all been included in the squad for the trip to Albacete. These players participated in Arbeloa's first training session and have now been rewarded with a potential opportunity to shine on the senior stage. They join fellow academy goalkeepers Fran Gonzalez and Sergio Mestre, who have been regular fixtures in the matchday squads this season but are now closer to the action than ever before.

This reliance on youth is not merely a necessity born of injuries; it is a statement of philosophy. Arbeloa’s confidence in the cantera suggests that under his leadership, the pathway from the youth team to the senior side will be more open than it has been in recent years. For players like Manuel Angel and Palacios, this match represents a life-changing opportunity to impress the new boss in a competitive environment.

Lunin confirmed as starter while defensive questions remain

With Courtois left in Madrid to rest, the goalkeeping situation for the Copa del Rey tie is resolved: Andriy Lunin will start between the sticks. The Ukrainian international has proved his worth on numerous occasions and will be the senior figure in a defensive unit that looks vastly different from the club’s gala XI.

The rest of the lineup remains a tactical puzzle. Arbeloa has travelled with three first-team centre-backs in David Alaba, Raul Asencio and Dean Huijsen, alongside full-backs Dani Carvajal and Fran Garcia. The question facing the rookie manager is whether to rely on this experienced core or to rotate further by introducing the likes of David Jimenez or Joan Martínez into the backline.

In midfield, the options are equally tight. Arbeloa has four first-team midfielders available, supplemented by three from the B-team. However, the attack is where the squad looks thinnest. Only three recognised forwards have made the list: Vinicius Junior, Gonzalo and Franco Mastantuono. Barring a tactical shift, it appears likely that this trio will lead the line, placing significant responsibility on Vinicius to guide his younger partners through the match.

The trip to Albacete is the first hurdle in what promises to be an emotional week for Arbeloa. His primary objective is to ensure Real Madrid remain alive in the Copa del Rey, a title that represents his first realistic shot at silverware as a manager. A victory is non-negotiable to avoid an early crisis.