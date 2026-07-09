Why Kylian Mbappé Is On Track To Become The World Cup's GOAT

France star Kylian Mbappé has done nothing but stack his numbers every time he takes the stage at the World Cup. As he does so, he's either on the precipice or already matching all-time records at the World Cup.

So, with Mbappé already approaching some historic marks in the history of the World Cup, is he the best player to ever play in the tournament? Well, FOX Sports' Peter Crouch thinks Mbappé is well on his way to becoming the World Cup's GOAT.

"Mbappé, the numbers are becoming ridiculous. I’m going [to say he's] potentially the greatest ever World Cup player," Crouch said of Mbappé after France's 2-0 win over Morocco. "27 years old, [he has the] most knockout goals, he’s got 20 goals, one behind Messi. He’s potentially playing in three World Cup finals if they get to the final, scored a hat trick in the final that France didn’t win. The numbers are stacking up."

Mbappé entered the 2026 FIFA World Cup looking to make the final for the third time in as many tournament appearances. While this marks Mbappé's first World Cup captaining France, he's also set some records along the way. After he scored in Thursday's win, Mbappé now has 20 goals at the World Cup, which are the second-most ever. He's also the first player to score eight goals in two separate World Cups.

As Mbappé continues to add to his World Cup résumé, FOX Sports' Stu Holden also thinks the France star is entering a category of his own.

"At 19, he was the first teenager to win the World Cup since Pele. He’s different," Holden added. "He has it all. When I see him playing at this level, he’s playing a different game than others. I know we all love Messi, but I feel like by the time Mbappé is done, he could be the greatest of all time."

In terms of goals, Lionel Messi is the only player Mbappé is chasing in World Cup history. Messi's the World Cup's all-time leading goalscorer with 21. But Messi also has a few other World Cup records to his name, like the most consecutive World Cup matches with a goal (nine) and the most World Cup assists of all-time (nine).

However, Messi's played in twice as many World Cups (six) as Mbappé (three). So, Mbappé certainly has time to catch up to the 39-year-old Messi's records, if he hasn't by the end of the 2026 World Cup.

Mbappé & France ADVANCE to Semifinals 🚨 Kylian Mbappé & Ousmane Dembélé Score Goals to Beat Morocco

And Thursday was another day where Mbappé's tenacity was on full display. Following a scoreless first half, Mbappé scored one of the goals of the tournament in the second half to give his side a 1-0 lead. Ousmane Dembélé followed suit shortly after with his fifth goal this tournament in the 66th minute to send France to the semifinals.

Even if it took Mbappé 60 minutes to score against a competitive Morocco team, FOX Sports' Kasper Schmeichel knew that he was not going to let up until he found the net.

"It’s an absolutely phenomenal record. He wasn’t going to be denied today," Schmeichel said of Mbappé's growing list of World Cup marks. "His goal was exceptional, the skill and the vision. He is absolutely deserving of all the praise he gets, and he is absolutely undeserving of all the criticism he gets."