FIFA Men's World Cup
Kazakhstan vs. Wales: 2026 World Cup Qualifier preview, odds, how to watch, time
Published Sep. 4, 2025 9:45 a.m. ET
Group J action continues as Kazakhstan hosts Wales in a World Cup Qualifier. Here’s everything you need to know about Kazakhstan vs. Wales.
How to watch Kazakhstan vs. Wales
- Date: Thursday, September 4th, 2025
- Time: 10 a.m. ET
- Location: Astana Arena, Astana, Kazakhstan
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Betting Odds
As of September 4th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Kazakhstan : +475
- Draw: +270
- Wales: -155
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Kazakhstan
- 6/9: vs North Macedonia (Loss, 1–0)
- 6/5: at Belarus (Loss, 4–1)
- 3/25: at Liechtenstein (Win, 2–0)
- 3/22: at Wales (Loss, 3–1)
- 11/17: at Norway (Loss, 5–0)
Wales
- 6/9: at Belgium (Loss, 4–3)
- 6/6: vs Liechtenstein (Win, 3–0)
- 3/25: at North Macedonia (Draw, 1–1)
- 3/22: vs Kazakhstan (Win, 3–1)
- 11/19: vs Iceland (Win, 4–1)
in this topic
