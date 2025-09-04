FIFA Men's World Cup Kazakhstan vs. Wales: 2026 World Cup Qualifier preview, odds, how to watch, time Published Sep. 4, 2025 9:45 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Group J action continues as Kazakhstan hosts Wales in a World Cup Qualifier. Here’s everything you need to know about Kazakhstan vs. Wales.

How to watch Kazakhstan vs. Wales

Betting Odds

As of September 4th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Kazakhstan : +475

Draw: +270

Wales: -155

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Kazakhstan

6/9: vs North Macedonia (Loss, 1–0)

6/5: at Belarus (Loss, 4–1)

3/25: at Liechtenstein (Win, 2–0)

3/22: at Wales (Loss, 3–1)

11/17: at Norway (Loss, 5–0)

Wales

6/9: at Belgium (Loss, 4–3)

6/6: vs Liechtenstein (Win, 3–0)

3/25: at North Macedonia (Draw, 1–1)

3/22: vs Kazakhstan (Win, 3–1)

11/19: vs Iceland (Win, 4–1)

