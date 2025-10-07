Kazakhstan vs. Liechtenstein: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein are set to square off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Kazakhstan vs. Liechtenstein and odds.

How to watch Kazakhstan vs. Liechtenstein

Kazakhstan vs. Liechtenstein Odds

As of Oct. 10, Kazakhstan is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Kazakhstan

9/7: at Belgium (Loss, 6-0)

9/4: vs Wales (Loss, 1-0)

6/9: vs North Macedonia (Loss, 1-0)

6/5: at Belarus (Loss, 4-1)

3/25: at Liechtenstein (Win, 2-0)

Liechtenstein