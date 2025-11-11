Kazakhstan vs Belgium: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Kazakhstan and Belgium face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Kazakhstan vs Belgium and odds.

How to Watch Kazakhstan vs Belgium

Kazakhstan vs Belgium Odds

Belgium is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last five matches for each team and their results:

Kazakhstan

10/13: at North Macedonia (Draw, 1–1)

10/10: vs Liechtenstein (Win, 4–0)

9/7: at Belgium (Loss, 6–0)

9/4: at Wales (Loss, 1–0)

6/9: vs North Macedonia (Loss, 1–0)

Belgium

10/13: at Wales (Win, 4–2)

10/10: vs North Macedonia (Draw, 0–0)

9/7: vs Kazakhstan (Win, 6–0)

9/4: at Liechtenstein (Win, 6–0)

6/9: vs Wales (Win, 4–3)

