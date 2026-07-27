'Legend' And 'Big Brother': Benzema Praises Zidane's Arrival as France Manager

Former France international Karim Benzema has offered his total institutional and personal backing for Zinedine Zidane ahead of his expected appointment as head coach of Les Bleus. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner labeled his former Real Madrid boss a true "legend" and a "big brother".

Benzema Rolls Out The Red Carpet For 'Big Brother'

Benzema has publicly thrown his complete support behind Zidane as the French Football Federation moves to finalize a historic managerial transition. Speaking candidly during an interview with Konbini for their popular "In or Out" segment, the veteran striker couldn't hide his excitement regarding the tactical shift on the horizon. Following France’s disappointing semifinal exit at the 2026 World Cup, the long-standing Didier Deschamps era is rapidly coming to a close, with Zidane heavily tipped to take formal charge of the national team.

"He’s a legend, he’s the big brother," Benzema stated, reflecting on the deep structural bond the pair forged while securing multiple Champions League crowns together at the Santiago Bernabeu. "Am I happy about him becoming the manager of Les Bleus? I don't know for sure if it’s him, but if it is him, yes, I am seriously happy."

A Potential International Return

The arrival of Zidane would naturally spark intense speculation regarding Benzema’s own international future. Despite being 38 years old, the veteran forward continues to demonstrate his clinical edge in front of goal. Currently playing for Al-Hilal, the French striker has maintained impressive statistics, recording nine goals in 13 appearances this season. This follows a prolific stint at Al-Ittihad, where he found the net 57 times in 87 matches.

However, any potential comeback would depend entirely on Zidane's vision for the squad and the evolution of the current offensive ranks. The French attack has undergone a significant transformation recently, with younger talents like Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola joining established stars like Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembele.

Benzema's Numbers Under Zidane

During his two spells playing under Zidane at Madrid (2016-18 and 2019-21), Benzema was one of the manager's most trusted attacking outlets, netting 108 goals across that period, a tally bettered only by Cristiano Ronaldo among Zidane's squad. The Frenchman's understanding with his compatriot on the touchline helped fuel some of the most prolific attacking spells of the era, even as he often played a supporting role alongside Ronaldo and Gareth Bale in Los Blancos' famous "BBC" forward line.

Zidane's reign also proved historically successful from a silverware standpoint, with Benzema sharing in an unprecedented run of three consecutive Champions League triumphs (2016, 2017 and 2018), as well as two LaLiga titles, multiple UEFA and Spanish Super Cups, and FIFA Club World Cup crowns. Across two stints at the Santiago Bernabeu.

A New Era Begins

Zidane's long-awaited unveiling as France coach is finally set to become official. The French Football Federation announced that a press conference will take place this Tuesday. FFF president Philippe Diallo will lead the event, which follows an extraordinary meeting of the federation's executive committee earlier that same morning.

Barring a last-minute twist, Diallo is expected to formally introduce Zidane as Didier Deschamps' successor at the helm of Les Bleus. The French Football Federation has not yet confirmed the appointment, but its president, Philippe Diallo, has said an announcement will be made before the end of the month, and Tuesday's press conference appears to be the moment that promise is fulfilled.