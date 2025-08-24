United States Juventus Says USMNT's Weston McKennie Was Target of Racial Remarks Updated Aug. 24, 2025 10:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

U.S. men's national team and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie was the target of racist remarks during Sunday's game in Italy against Parma.

McKennie was training with his Juventus teammates after the Serie A game when the incident took place.

The USMNT midfielder came on as a substitute in the 89th minute of the 2-0 win. In a statement, the club added that it had reported the incident to the authorities.

McKennie was the target of racial abuse last season as well. Following a Coppa Italia match against Lazio in April, Juventus said it was launching an investigation against Lazio fans for racist remarks against the player. In November 2024, McKennie and several of his teammates were subject to abuse by Fiorentina fans.

McKennie has been at Juventus since 2021, which included a brief loan to English club Leeds United in 2023. With Juve, he has 151 appearances and 13 goals but has often been linked to a move away from Italy.

McKennie is expected to be part of the U.S. squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

