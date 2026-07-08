FIFA Men's World Cup
Justin Bieber To Co-Headline Stacked 2026 World Cup Final Halftime Show
FIFA Men's World Cup

Justin Bieber To Co-Headline Stacked 2026 World Cup Final Halftime Show

Updated Jul. 8, 2026 3:52 p.m. ET

It’s official: Justin Bieber is set to perform at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19. 

"The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can," Bieber said in a statement to FIFA. "I’m grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world."

Ahead of his World Cup final performance, Bieber was in attendance at Los Angeles Stadium for USA’s opening ceremony before their group stage game against Paraguay. 

(Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The show marks the first time in tournament history that the title game will host a halftime performance, which already includes performers like BTS, Madonna and Shakira. Additionally, Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel and the PS22 Chorus featuring Coldplay are set to perform.

Bieber is coming off a memorable career milestone when he headlined Coachella and claimed the informal title of "Bieberchella" from fans. Prior to Coachella, Bieber also performed at the 2026 Grammy’s. 

The quarterfinals stage is set and kicks off on Thursday, starting with France vs. Morocco at Miami Stadium at Boston Stadium at 4 p.m. ET.

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