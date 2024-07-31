United States Jürgen Klopp publicly shuts door on taking new coaching job amid USA, England openings Published Jul. 31, 2024 2:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

If Jürgen Klopp coaches high-level soccer again, it won't be for the United States or England men's national teams.

Instead, Klopp reportedly hinted strongly that his coaching days may be over when speaking at the International Coaches' Congress in Wurzburg, Germany.

"As of today, that's it for me as a coach," Klopp said, via ESPN. "I didn't quit on a whim, but it was a general decision. I've also coached the best clubs in the world.

"Maybe we can talk about it again in a few months. I still want to work in football and help people with my experience and contacts. Let's see what else there is for me. … At the moment, there is nothing at all in terms of jobs. No club, no country. A few people must not have heard this part, and it would be the biggest loss of face in the history of football if I said, 'I'll make an exception for you now.'"

ADVERTISEMENT

The 57-year-old Klopp said he still aims to work in soccer in some capacity, joking that he was "too young" for a tennis and grandchildren-filled retirement. But he said if he were to be asked right now, he'd "rule out" coaching again.

Should USMNT hire someone outside USA Soccer landscape? | SOTU

Though Klopp did not directly address any specific job openings, his comments essentially take him out of the running for the current U.S. and England roles, which will most likely be filled by the fall at the latest with the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup less than two years away.

Klopp stepped down as Liverpool manager after nine immensely successful years at the storied English club, which included a UEFA Champions League title in 2019 and an English Premier League title in 2020. At the time, he cited burnout as his main reason, and several reports indicated he would take at least a year off before considering another coaching job.

However, Klopp's successful track record still immediately made him a top target both internally and externally for the USMNT job after the U.S. Soccer Federation dismissed coach Gregg Berhalter following the team's disastrous group-stage exit on home soil at the 2024 Copa América. After telling reporters he wanted a "serial winner" to guide the USMNT into the 2026 World Cup, USSF sporting director Matt Crocker reportedly made Klopp one of his first targets, only for the coach to rebuff that interest. While Crocker is still targeting high-level European coaches in his search, it appears any hope of Klopp changing his mind about the U.S. job remains far-fetched.

Klopp was also linked to the England job once Gareth Southgate officially departed following the team's loss in the Euro 2024 final. But it appears the English Football Authority will also have to look elsewhere for its next men's senior team coach.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience United States England Liverpool

share