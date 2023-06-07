Real Madrid
Jude Bellingham set to join Real Madrid for $110 million transfer fee
Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham set to join Real Madrid for $110 million transfer fee

Published Jun. 7, 2023 1:31 p.m. ET

Real Madrid has reached an agreement to sign Jude Bellingham for a fee that could reach more than 130 million euros ($139 million), Borussia Dortmund said Wednesday.

The German club said the fixed fee will be 103 million euros ($110 million), plus variables that could reach more than 30 million euros ($32 million) in total over the next six seasons.

The fixed fee for Bellingham would be the second-biggest sale by a German club, not including add-ons, after Barcelona signed forward Ousmane Dembélé from Dortmund for 105 million euros (currently $112 million) in 2017.

Dortmund said in a statement to the stock exchange that the contract details still have to be "coordinated and completed," and the transfer is subject "to the proper and timely processing in accordance with the provisions" of FIFA.

The 19-year-old versatile English midfielder will join a Madrid squad that currently has veterans Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in midfield, as well as Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Dani Ceballos and Aurélien Tchouaméni.

The contracts of Kroos, Modric and Ceballos are ending this month, though, and it is yet unclear if they will be renewed.

Madrid had not yet publicly confirmed the Bellingham transfer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bellingham's three-season stay at Dortmund is set to end after the team missed out on the German title to Bayern Munich on goal difference. Bellingham was crucial to the title challenge but was an unused substitute in the decisive last game against Mainz after a knee injury.

Bellingham joined Dortmund from second-division English club Birmingham in 2020 and was a key player for the German team almost immediately. He captained Dortmund in several games this season, including against Chelsea in the Champions League.

Bellingham made his debut for England in 2020, shortly after joining Dortmund, and has played 24 times for his country, including in all six of England's games at last year's World Cup.

Bellingham continues a trend of Dortmund developing some of the world's highest-rated young players before selling them off. The German club sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City last year and other notable deals have included Jadon Sancho to Manchester United in 2021 and Dembélé to Barcelona.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid
England
share
Get more from Real Madrid Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen named cover athlete for 'Madden NFL 24'

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen named cover athlete for 'Madden NFL 24'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs2023 Belmont Stakes Image 2023 Belmont Stakes
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes