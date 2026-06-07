Jude Bellingham Leaves Rio Ngumoha 'Speechless' After England Cap Presentation

Liverpool sensation Rio Ngumoha admitted he was left "speechless" after receiving his first senior England cap from Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham following a dream debut for the Three Lions.

The 17-year-old winger was introduced as a second-half substitute in the pre-World Cup friendly victory over New Zealand, capping off a remarkable breakthrough season with a maiden international appearance.

Bellingham Hails 'Bright Future' For Ngumoha

In the aftermath of England's 1-0 victory at the Raymond James Stadium, Bellingham took centre stage in the dressing room to honor the team’s latest debutant.

The Real Madrid superstar, who boosted England's tempo after returning from injury, presented Ngumoha with his cap and offered a glowing endorsement of the teenager's potential on the world stage.

Bellingham said: "Congratulations on an amazing debut. I think we all enjoyed watching it, and obviously you're going to have a really bright future at your club and hopefully with us as well. It's a pleasure to give it [the cap] to you because I know there'll be so many more. So, congratulations."

A visibly moved Ngumoha could only offer a short, humble response to the senior hierarchy: "Thank you everyone. I'm happy. I'm speechless! I just want to say thank you. We keep going!"

Tuchel Critical Despite Teenage Milestones

While the night belonged to Ngumoha’s individual milestone, Thomas Tuchel was far less enamored with the collective performance.

The German coach, preparing for the 2026 World Cup in North America, criticized a lack of tactical discipline during the first half, describing the team's display as "freestyle" football that deviated from his training ground instructions.

Despite the win, the German tactician demanded more structure as the Three Lions move closer to their tournament opener against Croatia.

Ngumoha was joined in the senior environment by other young hopefuls like Alex Scott, Josh King, and Ethan Nwaneri.

The Liverpool winger earned his call-up after a season where he made 29 appearances for the Reds, though he is not currently part of the final 26-man roster for the tournament.

Nevertheless, veteran goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was impressed, stating: "He was quality, nothing fazed him. He's had a really good season at Liverpool and the manager gave him his debut and he showed how good he is."

Bayern Munich Circling Anfield's Jewel

Ngumoha’s rapid rise has not gone unnoticed outside of Melwood and St George's Park. Behind the scenes, Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich are exploring a surprise move to snatch the winger away from Anfield.

The Bundesliga giants have reportedly identified the 17-year-old as a primary target for the left flank as they look to refresh an aging forward line.

Liverpool, however, are expected to fight tooth and nail to keep the former Chelsea academy graduate. The Reds view Ngumoha as a vital part of their future planning under new head coach Andoni Iraola, particularly following the departure of Mohamed Salah.

Adapting To The Florida Heat

The friendly in Tampa served as a crucial atmospheric test for the squad, with Tuchel highlighting the physical demands of playing in the intense Florida sun.

The manager insisted that these struggles were necessary for the team to acclimatize to the environmental challenges they will face when the World Cup officially begins. England will now shift their focus to Orlando for their final warm-up fixture, where they will face Costa Rica.

"We had one training in the sun and now this match felt really, really odd," Tuchel admitted. "But it’s good that we’re exposed because that’s why we’re here. We wanted it that way and we need to get used to it because it will come at some point."

For Ngumoha, the experience of training and debuting in such conditions has been a vital part of his development as he seeks to secure a permanent spot in the senior setup for the next major tournament.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX and FS1 with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports apps.