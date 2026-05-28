Jozy Altidore Believes USA Can Win A World Cup: 'I'm That Crazy Guy'

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — U.S. men’s national team legend Jozy Altitore has fully bought into this American squad doing what some may deem inconceivable this summer.

"I think this team can win a World Cup," the former striker told a group of reporters on Thursday morning at the brand new National Training Center outside of Atlanta.

"I don’t see why not."

Altidore is one of the most recognizable American soccer stars. He went to two World Cups, recorded more than 100 appearances for the national team and scored 42 goals, which places him second on the all-time list behind Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan (both had 57). Altidore knows what it takes to make a major tournament roster, play at the highest level and win World Cup games, which is why he has no qualms about being confident here.

Jozy Altidore, left, was part of two USA's World Cup squads. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

"You see a group that’s motivated, that’s together, that’s worked really hard to get to this point, and that’s grown a lot," said Altidore, who was in town not only to catch a pre-World Cup training session, but to visit his soccer training company Sogility, which has a facility two miles down the road.

With the United States, Canada and Mexico set to host the largest World Cup of all-time – the 48-team tournament begins June 11 with the final set for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey – Altidore believes the Americans will be able to feed off the energy of home crowds.

Other countries have been able to use home soil and play in familiar environments to their advantage in the past.

Could this USA squad make history at this World Cup? (Photo by Perry McIntyre/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Sweden sent shock waves through the soccer world when it made it to the final of the 1958 World Cup as a host country. South Korea famously upset powerhouses Italy and Spain on its way to finishing fourth at the 2002 World Cup while co-hosting with Japan. Australia, a 2023 Women’s World Cup co-host, captured the heart of a continent and drew record-breaking crowds during its run to the semifinal.

"When you think about the elements in play, and you look at history in terms of teams that have hosted World Cups, they’ve kind of been able to over perform, if that makes sense, or perform a little bit greater than in the past," Altidore said. "And I see no difference here. Especially with the talent that we have and the group that we have."

U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino has been preaching something similar ever since he took over the program in September 2024. And earlier this week, after announcing his final 26-man World Cup squad in New York City, he repeated himself.

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"Why not us?" Pochettino said on the FOX broadcast on Tuesday. Pochettino, who is inspired by the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team and their "Miracle on Ice" story, wants his team and the fans to dream.

The Americans advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals in 2002, but have failed to win a knockout stage game since.

But it’s not just playing in the U.S. that makes Altidore feel certain. He’s played with some of these guys on the national team (Altidore retired in 2019) and has seen firsthand how they are when they're at work.

"I don’t think our talent is as far or much less than any other country, in my humble opinion," Altidore said. "So for me, I’m that crazy guy. I believe and I know the players believe.

"Why not? Why not us?"