Josh Kroenke: Mikel Arteta Contract Extension Is Arsenal's 'Utmost Priority'

Arsenal co-chair Josh Kroenke has declared that extending Mikel Arteta's contract is the club's "utmost priority" this summer.

The Gunners chief expressed total confidence that the Spaniard will commit his long-term future to the Emirates Stadium following a remarkable season in north London.

Arteta Extension Top Of The Agenda

Arsenal are moving quickly to secure the long-term future of Arteta, with Kroenke confirming that a new deal for the manager is the club's primary objective.

Arteta will enter the final year of his current contract this summer, leading to urgency from the board to finalise an agreement that reflects his success in transforming the team into winners.

In statements to NBC Sports regarding the manager's future, Kroenke was emphatic about the club's stance.

"Keeping Mikel around is an utmost priority, and the good news for Arsenal fans worldwide is he’s enjoying the project," Kroenke said. "He is enjoying being here, and from his time as a player all the way up until now, he’s an Arsenal man through and through."

Building On Premier League Success

The push for a new contract comes on the back of a momentous campaign where Arteta ended Arsenal's 22-year wait for a Premier League title.

The Gunners are currently on the verge of a historic double as they prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final, a testament to the cultural and competitive shift overseen by the Spaniard.

Kroenke was quick to heap praise on the manager and the players amid the club's pursuit of more silverware.

"If there is a singular person you can trace this all back to, I’m going to give 100 percent credit to Mikel, his staff, and the players. Those are the ones. As much as Mikel is putting together our tactics, the players have got to go play the games; they’ve got to go and win for you," he explained.

The Kroenke Vision For Dominance

Despite the recent domestic triumph, the Arsenal hierarchy is determined not to stand still.

Kroenke, who has experienced championship success in the NBA and the NFL with the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Rams, is eager for the Gunners to establish a period of sustained dominance in English football rather than being a one-hit wonder.

"We’re going to look to strengthen because we know that teams around us are going to get better. If you’re not trying to continually evolve and improve, you’re standing still. Obviously, Pep [Guardiola] is just moving on and even a few years ago, you think back to 2019, 2020, and think: ‘When is our win window going to open?’ It could have been open for us even sooner than this in the process," the co-chair remarked.

Investing In The Summer Window

Working alongside sporting director Andrea Berta, Arsenal are expected to be active in the transfer market again this summer.

Plans are already in place to target a new defender, midfielder, and forward to ensure the squad has the necessary depth to compete on all fronts once again next term.

This follows a heavy investment of £250 million last year which proved pivotal in their title charge.

Kroenke recalled a meeting with Berta that set the tone for the club's ambitions.

He said: "I went into Andrea, and I laid out our championship rings. I said: 'This is what we’re here for.' So as we start to shape our thinking, know this is what we’re going for. The thinking holistically was instead of one particular player, filling out the squad with quality depth. You have to tip your hat to Andrea and our entire sporting staff for that."

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

The opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa (3 p.m. ET) will stream for free on Tubi, as well as the USA's opening match against Paraguay on June 12 (9 p.m. ET).