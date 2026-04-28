Real Madrid
Jose Mourinho back to Real Madrid? Perez Favors Benfica Boss To Replace Arbeloa
Real Madrid

Jose Mourinho back to Real Madrid? Perez Favors Benfica Boss To Replace Arbeloa

Published Apr. 28, 2026 4:57 p.m. ET

José Mourinho is reportedly the leading candidate to return to Real Madrid as head coach if Alvaro Arbeloa is sacked. 

Club president Florentino Perez is reportedly driving the pursuit of the current Benfica boss to lift the squad after a difficult campaign. 

With a manageable break clause in his contract, the 'Special One' could be set for a sensational second act at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Mourinho in line for Bernabeu comeback

Mourinho is being heavily linked with a sensational return to Real Madrid as the club prepares for a managerial change.

The potential appointment comes at a time when the club is seeking a proven winner to stabilize a project that has struggled for consistency. 

Mourinho, who managed the Merengues between 2010 and 2013, has maintained a close relationship with Perez. 

His availability is aided by a specific clause in his Benfica deal, which reportedly allows for a separation for a fee in the region of €3 million within ten days of the season's end.

Perez identifies Arbeloa successor

The catalyst for this search was doubts over Arbeloa's future as permanent manager at the Santiago Bernabéu. 

Arbeloa was appointed head coach in January 2026 following the sacking of Xabi Alonso, but he has struggled to turn the team around. 

With Madrid set to finish a second successive season without a major trophy, Perez is likely to choose an elite, high-profile figure to restore the club's competitive edge.

While Arbeloa remains a respected figure within the club’s infrastructure, the hierarchy believes the senior squad requires a more experienced hand to navigate the transition of young talents into world-class performers. 

Perez views Mourinho’s psychological approach and uncompromising standards as the ideal remedy for the squad’s current lack of grit. 

The president is reportedly leading the hiring process personally, similar to his previous interventions during high-pressure periods for the club.

Mourinho's enduring legacy in Madrid

During his first stint in Spain, Mourinho famously broke the dominance of Pep Guardiola's Barcelona, clinching the 2011-12 La Liga title with a record-breaking 100 points and 121 goals. 

His tenure was defined by a fierce, counter-attacking style and a mental resilience that saw Madrid reach three consecutive Champions League semifinals. 

Despite a controversial exit in 2013, many supporters view his era as a turning point that restored Madrid’s status as a global powerhouse.

Not the only contender

The final decision on Real's next coach is expected to be announced shortly after the domestic seasons reach their conclusions. 

Arbeloa is expected to oversee the remaining fixtures before a formal announcement regarding the new leadership is made, though Mourinho is not universally the standout choice among the backroom figures. 

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has also been linked with the post, along with Stuttgart's Sebastian Hoeness, while The Athletic has also reported that United States men's national team manager Mauricio Pochettino has been under consideration at the Bernabeu.

share
Get more from the Real Madrid Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Every Team Ranked From 48 to 1

2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Every Team Ranked From 48 to 1

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes