How to Watch Jordan vs. Argentina: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Jordan and Argentina meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 10:00 p.m. ET from Dallas Stadium.
Jordan lost to Austria 1-3 in their opener, with Ali Olwan scoring their only goal. Argentina beat Algeria 3-0 in their opener and Austria 2-0 in their second match, with Lionel Messi scoring five times in the tournament so far, including the goal that made him the all-time leading scorer in FIFA men's World Cup history.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Jordan vs. Argentina
- When: Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 10:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Dallas Stadium, Dallas, TX
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
Lionel Messi Scores Goal vs Austria, Becoming Men's All-time FIFA World Cup™ Goalscoring Leader
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Jordan vs. Argentina Odds
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