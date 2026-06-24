FIFA Men's World Cup
how to watch Jordan vs. Argentina
FIFA Men's World Cup

How to Watch Jordan vs. Argentina: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Jun. 27, 2026 9:32 a.m. ET

Jordan and Argentina meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 10:00 p.m. ET from Dallas Stadium.

Jordan lost to Austria 1-3 in their opener, with Ali Olwan scoring their only goal. Argentina beat Algeria 3-0 in their opener and Austria 2-0 in their second match, with Lionel Messi scoring five times in the tournament so far, including the goal that made him the all-time leading scorer in FIFA men's World Cup history.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Jordan vs. Argentina

Lionel Messi Scores Goal vs Austria, Becoming Men's All-time FIFA World Cup™ Goalscoring Leader

Lionel Messi Scores Goal vs Austria, Becoming Men's All-time FIFA World Cup™ Goalscoring Leader
Lionel Messi scored a goal vs Austria, to become the Men's All-time FIFA World Cup™ goalscoring leader

Group Standings

Jordan vs. Argentina Odds

Learn more about Jordan vs. Argentina and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Kane, Ronaldo, Díaz Back In Action: What To Know For World Cup Match Day 13

Kane, Ronaldo, Díaz Back In Action: What To Know For World Cup Match Day 13

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Panama vs. England Watch Panama vs. EnglandWatch Jordan vs. Argentina Watch Jordan vs. ArgentinaWatch Colombia vs. Portugal Watch Colombia vs. Portugal
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes