How to Watch Jordan vs. Argentina: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Jordan and Argentina meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Saturday, June 27, 2026 at 10:00 p.m. ET from Dallas Stadium.

Jordan lost to Austria 1-3 in their opener, with Ali Olwan scoring their only goal. Argentina beat Algeria 3-0 in their opener and Austria 2-0 in their second match, with Lionel Messi scoring five times in the tournament so far, including the goal that made him the all-time leading scorer in FIFA men's World Cup history.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Jordan vs. Argentina

Lionel Messi Scores Goal vs Austria, Becoming Men's All-time FIFA World Cup™ Goalscoring Leader Lionel Messi scored a goal vs Austria, to become the Men's All-time FIFA World Cup™ goalscoring leader

Group Standings

Jordan vs. Argentina Odds

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