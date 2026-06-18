Jonathan David’s Hat Trick Delivers Canada’s First-Ever Men's FIFA World Cup Win

Jonathan David scored three goals and Canada won its first World Cup match while all but securing a spot in the knockout round with a 6-0 victory over Qatar on Thursday.

Qatar was reduced to nine players because of red cards in the chaotic match. Assim Madibo was handed a red early in the second half after a tackle on Ismael Kone, who was stretched off with a serious injury to his lower left leg. Homan Ahmed was sent off in the first half for a challenge on Tajon Buchanan.

With the outburst of scoring, Canada tripled its overall World Cup goal total. Cyle Larin scored in the Canadians' opening draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Alphonso Davies scored four years ago in a loss to Croatia in Qatar, where Canada also got on the board with an own goal by Morocco.

The Canadians were shut out three times in the 1986 World Cup.

"No one will forget this, and no Canadian will forget this day," said coach Jesse Marsch, who held up six fingers as he walked off the field. "It’s an incredibly seminal moment for everyone to understand that there’s talent in this country, that there’s mentality, that there’s desire, that there’s a lot of things that make this country special."

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was among the 52,497 fans at BC Place after missing the game in Toronto last week because of the G7 summit in France. He sat with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Larin scored his second goal of the tournament on a rebound in the 16th minute. Qatar goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada punched away David’s volley but it fell to Larin, who pointed to his ears in celebration as the red-clad crowd roared.

David doubled the lead with a right-footed volley in the 29th, for his first goal in the run of play in more than a year.

Ahmed was sent off with a red card in the 33rd. The official initially pointed to the penalty spot, but after video review Canada was given a free kick just outside the box and the initial yellow card handed to Ahmed was changed to red.

Canada made it 3-0 in first-half stoppage time when David scored in a scramble in front of the net off a shot that caromed off the crossbar. Qatari players stood with their hands on their hips in frustration while Canada celebrated.

Canada’s players surrounded Koné in concern when he suffered the scary-looking injury early in the second half, and Madibo was clearly distraught before he was ejected.

Nathan Saliba, who came in as a substitute for Koné, scored on a free kick in the 64th to make it 4-0. Mohamed Manai deflected a shot past his goalkeeper for an own goal in the 75th.

David completed the hat trick in stoppage time, joining Argentina’s Lionel Messi as the only players with three goals in a match in this World Cup.

"It was a very tough match for many reasons. The players did their best. It was very difficult to face this match with two players less with this environment," Qatar coach Julen Lopetegui said.

Canada captain Alphonso Davies was available after he missed the opener while recovering from a hamstring injury. Moise Bombito was also available after sitting out the first game, but neither player saw action.

Qatar scored a stoppage-time goal to earn a surprising 1-1 draw with Group B favorite Switzerland in its opener. The Persian Gulf country is still looking for its first World Cup win after losing all of its group matches four years ago as the host.

Switzerland defeated Bosnia-Herzegovina 4-1 earlier in the day in Group B.

Reporting by the Associated Press.