English Premier League
Jets Owner Woody Johnson Buys 43% Stake in Premier League's Crystal Palace
English Premier League

Jets Owner Woody Johnson Buys 43% Stake in Premier League's Crystal Palace

Updated Jun. 23, 2025 1:15 p.m. ET

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is finally set to get his hands on an English soccer team. Premier League side Crystal Palace announced on Monday that Johnson has signed "a legally binding contract" to buy the shares of fellow American John Textor, who has a 43% stake in the London club.

Reports have placed the price between $220 million and $260 million. In 2000, Johnson purchased his first sports team, the Jets, for $635 million. That was, at the time, a record price for a New York professional sports team, and the third-most for any team. 

"Whilst the completion is pending approval from the Premier League and Women’s Super League, we do not envisage any issues and look forward to welcoming Woody as a partner and director of the club," Palace said in a statement.

"We would like to go on record to thank John Textor for his contribution over the past four years and wish him every success for the future."

Johnson submitted a bid to buy Chelsea in 2022 but was unsuccessful.

The sale of Textor’s shares boosts Palace’s hopes of playing in the Europa League next season, having qualified thanks to its FA Cup final victory over Manchester City last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Textor is also a shareholder in French side Lyon, which is set to enter the same competition, and under UEFA multi-club ownership rules, it looked as if Palace could miss out.

Johnson previously served as the United States ambassador to the United Kingdom, from 2017 to 2021. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Crystal Palace
English Premier League
New York Jets
share
Get more from English Premier League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes