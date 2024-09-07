United States Jesse Marsch: 'Rather coach Canada than U.S. right now' Updated Sep. 7, 2024 8:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Saturday's match between the United States and Canada at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City might have technically been a friendly, but there's reason to believe it was personal for former USMNT player and current Canada head coach Jesse Marsch.

Canada hired Marsch as coach in May and finished fourth in the Copa América. He had interviewed in 2023 with the United States Soccer Federation before Berhalter was rehired that June.

"I'm not bitter," Marsch said following Canada's 2-1 win over the USMNT. "Most people, if they ask me a question, I answer it. That's how I operate in the media."

Canada outshot the U.S. 17-8, including 11-1 in the first half, and had a 31-12 margin in tackles, the worst differential for the Americans since a 2020 exhibition at Wales. The Canadians had been winless in 23 consecutive games against the U.S. in America since a 3-2 victory at St. Louis in a World Cup qualifier on July 6, 1957.

"I'd much rather coach Canada than the U.S. right now," Marsch said. "You can see the mentality that's been developed. You can see the way this team plays. You can see how much they love playing for the national team and they're willing to put their careers and lives and the way they play on the line to be the best they can be for each other and for the team."

United States interim coach Mikey Varas called out the mentality of his players following the loss. The USSF is close to reaching an agreement with Mauricio Pochettino for the men's head coaching job, according to the latest reporting from FOX Sports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

