United States
Jesse Marsch headed for Southampton, out of running for USMNT manager
United States

Jesse Marsch headed for Southampton, out of running for USMNT manager

3 hours ago
Doug McIntyre
Doug McIntyre
Soccer Journalist

Just over a week after being fired by Leeds United, Jesse Marsch is back in the Premier League.

Marsch is expected to be introduced as the new manager of last-place Southampton, a source close to the American confirmed to FOX Sports on Tuesday morning. The Athletic was the first to report the news.

The 49-year-old from Racine, Wisc., will replace Nathan Jones, who was fired Sunday following the Saints' 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers. That defeat left Southampton at the bottom of the 20-team standings with just 15 points, four behind 17th-place Leeds. The bottom-three finishers in the Prem will be relegated to England's second tier Championship when the 2022-23 campaign wraps up in May.

Marsch was dismissed by Leeds on Feb. 6 after 11 months in charge at Elland Road. He previously led German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, Austrian power FC Salzburg and MLS clubs New York Red Bulls and CF Montreal. He's the second American coach to be fired and then rehired this season in one of Europe's top four leagues. Last week, New Jersey native Pellegrino Matarazzo was named the new boss of Hoffenheim; he was let go by fellow Bundesliga struggler Stuttgart in October.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Marsch and Matarazzo were considered obvious candidates to fill the vacant United States men's national team job before landing their new club gigs. Interim coach Anthony Hudson is expected to lead the USMNT through the CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup tournaments this summer before a new U.S. Soccer sporting director – incumbent Earnie Stewart leaves his post Wednesday for a similar role with Dutch club PSV Eindhoven – selects someone this autumn to helm the Americans through the 2026 FIFA World Cup. That tournament will be co-hosted by the U.S. and North American neighbors Canada and Mexico.

Marsch began his coaching career in 2010 as an assistant to then USMNT manager Bob Bradley. He was perhaps the favorite to replace 2022 World Cup coach Gregg Berhalter (who ostensibly remains in contention to come back) but, like Matarazzo, is apparently now out of the running to lead his country this cycle.

Marsch will become the first American to coach multiple Premier League teams whenever Southampton makes his appointment official. The Saints' next match is at Chelsea on Saturday.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

Read more:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
English Premier League
Southampton
United States
Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
USMNT star Christian Pulisic set to leave Chelsea in summer
United States

USMNT star Christian Pulisic set to leave Chelsea in summer

3 days ago
Jesse Marsch, fired by Leeds, might be front-runner for USMNT job
United States

Jesse Marsch, fired by Leeds, might be front-runner for USMNT job

February 6
Bittersweet Club World Cup ends for Seattle Sounders, MLS
MLS

Bittersweet Club World Cup ends for Seattle Sounders, MLS

February 4
Giovanni Reyna, Jordan Pefok notch goals in Bundesliga action
United States

Giovanni Reyna, Jordan Pefok notch goals in Bundesliga action

February 4
USMNT-eligible striker Folarin Balogun leads Ligue 1 in scoring
United States

USMNT-eligible striker Folarin Balogun leads Ligue 1 in scoring

February 1
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl 2023 Super Bowl 2023Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500College Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Game Image NBA All-Star Game 2023USFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament Projections
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes