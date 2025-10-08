Italy vs Israel: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Italy and Israel face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Italy vs. Israel and odds.

How to watch Italy vs. Israel

Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ViX+

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Italy vs. Israel Odds

Italy is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Italy

10/11: at Estonia (Win, 3-1)

9/8: at Israel (Win, 5–4)

9/5: vs Estonia (Win, 5–0)

6/9: vs Moldova (Win, 2–0)

6/6: at Norway (Loss, 3–0)

Israel