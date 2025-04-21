FIFA Men's World Cup
Italian soccer league Serie A postpones matches due to death of Pope Francis
Published Apr. 21, 2025 2:43 p.m. ET
The Italian soccer league postponed its games scheduled for Monday following the death of Pope Francis.
Francis, a lifelong soccer fan, died at 88.
The Serie A games scheduled for Monday — a national holiday in Italy — were: Torino-Udinese; Cagliari-Fiorentina; Genoa-Lazio; and Parma-Juventus.
A date for the matches to be made up was not immediately announced.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
