Italian soccer league Serie A postpones matches due to death of Pope Francis

Published Apr. 21, 2025 2:43 p.m. ET

The Italian soccer league postponed its games scheduled for Monday following the death of Pope Francis.

Francis, a lifelong soccer fan, died at 88.

The Serie A games scheduled for Monday — a national holiday in Italy — were: Torino-Udinese; Cagliari-Fiorentina; Genoa-Lazio; and Parma-Juventus.

A date for the matches to be made up was not immediately announced.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

