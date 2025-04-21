FIFA Men's World Cup Italian soccer league Serie A postpones matches due to death of Pope Francis Published Apr. 21, 2025 2:43 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Italian soccer league postponed its games scheduled for Monday following the death of Pope Francis.

Francis, a lifelong soccer fan, died at 88.

The Serie A games scheduled for Monday — a national holiday in Italy — were: Torino-Udinese; Cagliari-Fiorentina; Genoa-Lazio; and Parma-Juventus.

A date for the matches to be made up was not immediately announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

share

Get more from FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more