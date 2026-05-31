Is Jude Bellingham Arrogant? Former Teammate Defends England, Real Madrid Star

Jude Bellingham has faced accusations of arrogance as his profile continues to soar at Real Madrid, but those who saw his emergence first-hand are quick to defend the England superstar.

Former Birmingham City teammate David Davis has opened up on the midfielder's early days, insisting that what some mistake for conceit is actually the essential self-belief required to reach the pinnacle of the game.

The 'Arrogant' Label Debunked

Ever since his blockbuster move to Real Madrid, Bellingham has been under a microscope, with some critics suggesting his on-field persona leans towards the arrogant.

However, Davis, who shared a dressing room with a teenage Bellingham at Birmingham City, believes the media often misinterprets the confidence of elite athletes.

Speaking to the club's official website, Davis explained: "He was a humble kid. People think he's arrogant, but you've got to be self-assured. The media in England, we think that's arrogance. But when you're that good, you have to have this voice in your head that keeps telling you you're good enough."

Early Signs Of World-Class Potential

Davis, a veteran of 182 appearances for the Blues, witnessed the rapid rise of Bellingham at the club's Wast Hills training ground.

Even at 16, the future Champions League winner was making senior professionals look ordinary in training sessions, leaving Davis in no doubt about the youngster's trajectory.

Recalling the atmosphere at the time, Davis admitted: "Am I surprised he rose so quickly? No, because of some of the things he was doing. You were half desperate to be on his team for five-a-sides! He just needed the physicality, but he was also clever enough not to get himself into some of the physical duels. That’s football intelligence at such a young age."

A Mentor For The Next Generation

During a period of transition at Birmingham City, Davis felt a personal responsibility to help integrate the academy graduates.

He saw a unique maturity in Bellingham that allowed the teenager to handle the rigours of Championship football without losing the grounded nature that defined his early years.

Davis noted the importance of creating a welcoming environment for the prodigy, saying: "You sort of come in and around, and you're seeing the early emergence of a young Jude Bellingham. I felt like I had a duty to make the young lads feel welcome. I had older lads battering me when I was coming through, and I hated the feeling it gave me."

From St Andrew's To The Bernabeu

As Real Madrid look toward future rebuilding phases, Bellingham remains the cornerstone of their project. While incoming manager

The 22-year-old’s journey from St Andrew's to the elite of world football serves as a testament to the self-assured nature Davis described.

For Bellingham, the noise regarding his attitude is likely just that — noise. With the backing of former teammates who saw his growth first-hand, the midfielder continues to silence doubters by letting his performances on the pitch do the talking.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

The opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa (3 p.m. ET) will stream for free on Tubi, as well as the USA's opening match against Paraguay on June 12 (9 p.m. ET).