Inter Miami Continues To Stock Up For MLS Title Defense With 2 New Signings

Inter Miami have further bolstered their ranks with the signing of 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, Dayne St. Clair. The Canada international joins the Herons on a one-year contract that includes the option for a further 12-month extension. He has been joined in South Florida by Facundo Mura, with Lionel Messi welcoming another Argentine to the MLS Cup champions.

St. Clair's rise to prominence

Veteran shot-stopper Oscar Ustari spent much of last season as first-choice between the posts for Javier Mascherano, while Rocco Rios Novo provided Inter Miami’s last line of defence as they saw off the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS Cup final.

Further reinforcements have been sought in a crucial area of the field, with St. Clair being acquired after catching the eye with Minnesota United. Inter Miami believe that they are bringing in "top-level experience and proven quality".

In a statement on the club’s official website, the Herons said: "St. Clair, 28, joins Inter Miami following a standout season with Minnesota United, where he was recognised as the 2025 Goalkeeper of the Year and guided the Loons to their second consecutive Western Conference semifinal (2024, 2025). The two-time MLS All-Star (2022, 2025) and All-Star MVP (2022) shot stopper has consistently performed at an elite level, providing valuable experience and a winning pedigree."

World Cup dream: Canadian stars looking to shine

St. Clair is an Ontario native and was the seventh overall pick in the 2019 MLS Superdraft. He went out on loan after making his way to Minnesota, spending time with their affiliate club Forward Madison FC of USL League One, and later with San Antonio FC of the USL Championship.

His stock soared after being welcomed back to Minnesota, with his first All-Star selection being earned in 2022 - as MVP honors were secured in that contest. It was in 2025 that the 28-year-old is considered to have reached the "pinnacle of his performance".

Inter Miami point out that: "The Canadian international led the league with a 77.93 percent save percentage, while also recording the most saves (113) and clean sheets (10) across 30 regular-season appearances. He was the only goalkeeper in 2025 to post a goals-against average of 1.00 while maintaining a save percentage above 75 per cent."

St. Clair earned his maiden international call-up in 2021 and made his debut in a CONCACAF World Cup qualifying match with Aruba. He now has 18 caps to his name and is expected to figure at the 2026 World Cup, which will see a number of games take place in Canada.

Argentine defender links up with the Herons

He has moved to Inter Miami as a free agent, much like Argentine defender Mura. The Herons have announced his arrival on a deal through 2029. Mura was available after severing ties with Racing Club.

The 26-year-old right back spent four seasons with Racing between 2022 and 2025. He registered 12 goals and 15 assists during that time, proving that he can make an impact at both ends of the field.

Having already represented CA Colon and Estudiantes across his career to date, Mura has four trophy triumphs to his name. He will be hoping to add to that medal collection after joining Ballon d’Or-winning compatriot Messi in the U.S.

International ambition may also form part of his plans, with Mura yet to represent the Albiceleste's senior team. He did turn out for them in 2019 at the U20 World Cup, but faces fierce competition for places with Argentina.

Moving home: Inter Miami heading to Freedom Park

He will be eager to make an immediate impact in new surroundings, with the same applying to St. Clair. They are aware of the need to hit the ground running with a team that has grown accustomed to winning and is preparing to move into a new stadium.

The MLS Cup winners will open the defense of their domestic crown on the road, as they wait on a new purpose-built ground to be completed. Their 2026 campaign is due to begin on February 21 against LAFC. They will move into Freedom Park when facing Austin FC on April 4.