Iceland vs France: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Iceland and France face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Iceland vs. France and odds.

How to watch Iceland vs. France

Date: Monday, October 13, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fubo

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Iceland vs. France Odds

France is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Iceland

10/10: vs Ukraine (Loss, 5-3)

9/9: at France (Loss, 2-1)

9/5: vs Azerbaijan (Win, 5-0)

6/10: at Northern Ireland (Loss, 1-0)

6/6: at Scotland (Win, 3-1)

France