FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Iceland vs France: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview
Published Oct. 13, 2025 9:28 a.m. ET
Iceland and France face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Iceland vs. France and odds.
How to watch Iceland vs. France
- Date: Monday, October 13, 2025
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- TV: Fubo
- Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com
Iceland vs. France Odds
France is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Iceland
- 10/10: vs Ukraine (Loss, 5-3)
- 9/9: at France (Loss, 2-1)
- 9/5: vs Azerbaijan (Win, 5-0)
- 6/10: at Northern Ireland (Loss, 1-0)
- 6/6: at Scotland (Win, 3-1)
ADVERTISEMENT
France
- 10/10: vs Azerbaijan (Win, 3-0)
- 9/9: vs Iceland (Win, 2-1)
- 9/5: at Ukraine (Win, 2-0)
- 6/8: at Germany (Win, 2-0)
- 6/5: at Spain (Loss, 5-4)
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
Denmark vs Greece: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview
2026 FIFA World Cup: Who Has Qualified? Who Can Make It?
Lithuania vs. Poland: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview
-
Romania vs. Austria: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview
4 Takeaways From The U.S. Men's Team's 1-1 Draw With Ecuador
Croatia vs. Gibraltar: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview
-
Netherlands vs. Finland: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview
Scotland vs. Belarus: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview
Ghana Qualifies for 2026 World Cup, Becomes Fifth African Country to Book Spot
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Could Italy Really Miss the World Cup Again?
recommended
-
Denmark vs Greece: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview
2026 FIFA World Cup: Who Has Qualified? Who Can Make It?
Lithuania vs. Poland: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview
-
Romania vs. Austria: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview
4 Takeaways From The U.S. Men's Team's 1-1 Draw With Ecuador
Croatia vs. Gibraltar: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview
-
Netherlands vs. Finland: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview
Scotland vs. Belarus: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview
Ghana Qualifies for 2026 World Cup, Becomes Fifth African Country to Book Spot
Item 1 of 3