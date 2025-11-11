Hungary vs Ireland: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Hungary and Ireland face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Hungary vs Rep. of Ireland and odds.

How to Watch Hungary vs Ireland

Tyler Adams Scores his 1st in EPL, Pulisic Nears Return, & dream World Cup Final matchups

Hungary vs Ireland Odds

Hungary is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last five matches for each team and their results:

Hungary

11/13: at Armenia (Win, 1–0)

10/14: at Portugal (Draw, 2–2)

10/11: vs Armenia (Win, 2–0)

9/9: vs Portugal (Loss, 3–2)

9/6: at Republic of Ireland (Draw, 2–2)

Republic of Ireland

11/13: vs Portugal (Win, 2–0)

10/14: vs Armenia (Win, 1–0)

10/11: at Portugal (Loss, 1–0)

9/9: at Armenia (Loss, 2–1)

9/6: vs Hungary (Draw, 2–2)

World Cup 2026

Get ready for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with the latest on qualifying, the draw, key storylines and players to watch.