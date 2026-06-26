How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for France, Norway, More

The final day of group stage play for Groups G, H and I arrives Friday at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with six matches on tap across three concurrent kickoff slots. The marquee matchup is Norway vs. France at 3 p.m. ET on FOX, a collision between two unbeaten group leaders featuring the tournament's top scorers, Erling Haaland (four goals for Norway) and Kylian Mbappe (four goals for France). Later, Spain and Uruguay meet at 8 p.m. ET in a Group H finale in Guadalajara, while Belgium and New Zealand square off at 11 p.m. ET as Group G completes its final matchday in Vancouver. All six matches air on FOX or FS1 and stream live and on demand on FOX One.

World Cup Schedule for Friday, June 26

Norway vs. France

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Boston Stadium, Boston, MA

Group I will be decided on Friday afternoon at Boston Stadium when Norway takes on France. It is an eagerly anticipated game between two teams, each with a perfect six points from two games, and it will feature two of the sport’s greatest goalscorers, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland.

Both teams have already punched their respective tickets to the round of 32, but this game will decide the group winner. Due to a superior goal differential, France will win the group even if the match ends in a draw.

Senegal vs. Iraq

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Ontario

Both Senegal and Iraq enter this Group I game at Toronto Stadium with zero points after losing games to powerhouses Norway and France. This game is not completely dead rubber either. While a draw would eliminate both teams, a winner still has a slight chance of advancing as one of the top eight third-place teams. It remains to be seen if three points will be enough, depending on the final tables and goal differentials in other groups.

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Uruguay vs. Spain

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Guadalajara Stadium, Guadalajara, Mexico

It will be a matchup of former World Cup champions on Friday when Spain and Uruguay clash at Guadalajara Stadium in Mexico to conclude Group H action. Spain currently sits atop the group with four points while Uruguay has just two points.

Led by Marcelo Bielsa, who is widely considered one of the most influential managers of his generation, Uruguay has disappointed at this World Cup after being held to draws against Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde. That has left the team in a difficult spot, in which it likely needs to defeat Spain to advance.

At this point, that seems unlikely, as Uruguay hasn’t won any of its last six games, and Spain is arguably the best team in the world, with its unbeaten run in competitive matches now up to 33 games (24 wins and nine draws) dating back to March 28, 2023.

Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Houston Stadium, Houston, TX

Everything will be on the line on Friday in Houston when Cape Verde takes on Saudi Arabia in Houston, with the winner likely advancing out of Group H and into the round of 32. Cape Verde enters the game with two points (even with Uruguay but behind by only one on the goals scored tiebreaker) from two draws, while Saudi Arabia has one point.

Cape Verde has become the Cinderella darlings of the tournament after playing Spain to a 0-0 draw, followed by a 2-2 draw with Uruguay. The archipelago nation just off the coast of continental Africa has a population of just 525,000, but came away with results against two nations that have won the tournament. A win would send Cape Verde into the knockouts, but a draw to finish with three points might suffice if other results break its way.

New Zealand vs. Belgium

Time: 11 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: BC Place Vancouver, Vancouver, British Columbia

For both New Zealand and Belgium, advancing out of Group G and into the round of 32 likely depends on winning this game at Vancouver Stadium on Friday night.

Belgium enters this game in third place in the group with two points from two games. Rudi Garcia’s team has been disappointing through two games as the Red Devils arrived as a top-10 team in the FIFA World Rankings with hopes of making a deep run in the knockouts.

Two points is not the end of the world, but the big concern for the team has been its lack of offensive production. The only goal it has scored was an own goal in a 1-1 draw with Egypt. Fortunately, there is plenty of time to turn things around as Belgium is the favorite in this game and a win would lift the Red Devils to five points.

Egypt vs. Iran

Time: 11 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Seattle Stadium, Seattle, WA

This year, Iran is making its seventh World Cup appearance while Egypt is making its fourth appearance at the tournament. Despite this, neither country has ever advanced out of the group stage. That will change at this World Cup when Iran and Egypt meet at Seattle Stadium on Friday night.

At least one of these teams will advance, although both teams have work to do to clinch.

Egypt sits atop Group G with four points after its 2-2 draw with New Zealand followed by its 3-1 win over New Zealand. Four points will likely be enough to secure a spot in the knockouts, but a draw would clinch it. The team is led by Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who is one of the best forwards of his generation. Salah, 34, has 68 goals in 118 appearances for Egypt, and he was the difference-maker in the win over New Zealand.

Iran will be the underdog in Seattle and enters the game on two points from a draw with Belgium and New Zealand. In the recent 0-0 draw with Belgium, Iran sat deep and secured the point thanks to solid defense and a bit of luck. Against Egypt, Iran is likely going to play with a similar approach, but at some point, it might have to become more aggressive with its attack, as advancing likely only comes with a win.

Who Plays Today in the World Cup?

Norway

France

Senegal

Iraq

Uruguay

Spain

Cape Verde

Saudi Arabia

New Zealand

Belgium

Egypt

Iran

World Cup Scores Yesterday

How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup

All World Cup matches air on FOX and FS1, with every game streaming live and on demand on FOX One.