FIFA Men's World Cup
how to watch world cup final halftime show
FIFA Men's World Cup

How to Watch the 2026 World Cup Final Halftime Show: Time, Performers, Length

Published Jul. 19, 2026 7:33 a.m. ET

Spain and Argentina play for the 2026 FIFA World Cup title Sunday, and for the first time in World Cup final history, halftime comes with its own show.

When Is the World Cup Final Halftime Show?

Kickoff is 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 19, at New York New Jersey Stadium. Organizers say the halftime show is expected to begin at approximately 3:45 p.m. ET, although the exact time will depend on stoppage time and when the first half ends.

How Long Is the Halftime Show?

World Cup matches ordinarily have a 15-minute halftime interval. Organizers say the musical performance will run 11 minutes. FIFA is targeting a total halftime break of no more than 20 minutes, although FIFA has not officially confirmed the interval’s full length.

Who's Performing?

Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira and Burna Boy, and BTS are billed as co-headliners. The show will also include:

  • Gustavo Dudamel conducting musicians from the New York Philharmonic and the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela
  • the PS22 Chorus featuring Coldplay
  • Ghetto Kids
  • Emmanuel Kelly
  • Kermit, Miss Piggy and other Muppet characters.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin curated the show. The performance supports the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which is working to raise $100 million to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children worldwide.

Shakira’s appearance continues a two-decade association with the tournament. She and Wyclef Jean performed "Hips Don’t Lie" at the 2006 World Cup closing ceremony, "Waka Waka" was the official song of the 2010 tournament, and she and Burna Boy performed the official 2026 song, "Dai Dai," at this year’s opening ceremony in Mexico City.

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How to Watch the World Cup Final

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final airs on FOX, streaming live and on demand on FOX One.

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