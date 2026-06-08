Uzbekistan vs. Colombia: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream

Uzbekistan and Colombia meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 10:00 p.m. ET from Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City.

Uzbekistan, ranked 50th by FIFA, are making their World Cup debut. Colombia enter Group K ranked 14th by FIFA, appearing at their seventh World Cup, with their best finish a quarterfinal run in 2014.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Uzbekistan vs. Colombia

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Group K Preview: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo, Uzbekistan Ronaldo! Luis Díaz! Group K is LOADED. Alexi Lalas and David Mosse continue their dive into each World Cup group, this time featuring DR Congo, Uzbekistan, Colombia and Portugal. Tune in daily for a new group as we speed toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off June 11th on FOX! Presented by @Zillow #Zillow

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia Odds

Uzbekistan World Cup Schedule

Colombia World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Uzbekistan vs. Colombia and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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