FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Uzbekistan vs. Colombia: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream
Updated Jun. 17, 2026 10:34 a.m. ET
Uzbekistan and Colombia meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 10:00 p.m. ET from Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City.
Uzbekistan, ranked 50th by FIFA, are making their World Cup debut. Colombia enter Group K ranked 14th by FIFA, appearing at their seventh World Cup, with their best finish a quarterfinal run in 2014.
Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.
How to Watch Uzbekistan vs. Colombia
- When: Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 10:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports, FOX Sports App
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Group K Preview: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo, Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan vs. Colombia Odds
Uzbekistan World Cup Schedule
- June 17: Watch Uzbekistan vs. Colombia — Mexico City Stadium (10 p.m. ET)
- June 23: Uzbekistan vs. Portugal — Houston Stadium (1 p.m. ET)
- June 27: Uzbekistan vs. DR Congo — Atlanta Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET)
Colombia World Cup Schedule
- June 17, 2026: Watch Colombia vs Uzbekistan - Mexico City Stadium (10 p.m. ET)
- June 23, 2026: Watch Colombia vs DR Congo - Guadalajara Stadium (10 p.m. ET)
- June 27, 2026: Watch Colombia vs Portugal - Miami Stadium (9 p.m. ET)
Learn more about Uzbekistan vs. Colombia and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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