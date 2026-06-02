How to Watch Spain vs. Cape Verde: TV Channel & Live Stream - 2026 FIFA World Cup Group H

Spain and Cape Verde meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Monday, June 15, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. ET from Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, GA.

Spain, ranked second by FIFA, are appearing at their 17th World Cup, with their best finish a championship run in 2010. Cape Verde enter Group H ranked 67th by FIFA, making their World Cup debut.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Spain vs. Cape Verde

When: Monday, June 15, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV: FOX

Stream: FOX One, FOX Sports

Group H Preview: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay Your defending Euro Champions, Spain, and Group H are up next as we roll through our World Cup previews. Alexi Lalas get you set for the tournament looking at Federico Valverde and Uruguay, Salem Al-Dawsari and Saudi Arabia alongside debutants Cape Verde. Will Lamine Yamal lead Spain to a title? Tune in daily for a new group as we speed toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off June 11th on FOX! Presented by @Zillow #Zillow

Spain vs. Cape Verde Odds

Spain World Cup Schedule

Cape Verde World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Spain vs. Cape Verde and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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