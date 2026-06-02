FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
How to Watch Spain vs. Cape Verde: TV Channel & Live Stream - 2026 FIFA World Cup Group H
Published Jun. 15, 2026 12:01 a.m. ET
Spain and Cape Verde meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Monday, June 15, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. ET from Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, GA.
Spain, ranked second by FIFA, are appearing at their 17th World Cup, with their best finish a championship run in 2010. Cape Verde enter Group H ranked 67th by FIFA, making their World Cup debut.
Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.
How to Watch Spain vs. Cape Verde
- When: Monday, June 15, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, GA
- TV: FOX
- Stream: FOX One, FOX Sports
Group H Preview: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay
Spain vs. Cape Verde Odds
Spain World Cup Schedule
- June 15, 2026: Watch Spain vs Cape Verde - Atlanta Stadium (12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT)
- June 21, 2026: Watch Spain vs Saudi Arabia - Atlanta Stadium (12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT)
- June 26, 2026: Watch Uruguay vs Spain - Guadalajara Stadium (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)
Cape Verde World Cup Schedule
- June 15, 2026: Watch Spain vs Cape Verde - Atlanta Stadium (12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT)
- June 21, 2026: Watch Uruguay vs Cape Verde - Miami Stadium (6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT)
- June 26, 2026: Watch Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia - Houston Stadium (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)
Learn more about Spain vs. Cape Verde and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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