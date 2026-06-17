Jordan vs. Algeria: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Jun. 22, 2026 8:20 a.m. ET

Published Jun. 22, 2026 8:20 a.m. ET

Jordan and Algeria meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Monday, June 22, 2026 at 11:00 p.m. ET from San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

Jordan lost their opening match to Austria 3-1, with Ali Olwan scoring their only goal. Algeria lost their opener 3-0 against Argentina.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Jordan vs. Algeria

When: Monday, June 22, 2026 at 11:00 p.m. ET

Where: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area, CA

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports

Argentina vs Algeria Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™ Check out the full game highlights between Argentina and Algeria in the 2026 FIFA World Cup™. Announced by John Strong and Stu Holden.

Jordan vs. Algeria Odds

Jordan World Cup Schedule

Algeria World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Jordan vs. Algeria and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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