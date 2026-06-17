FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Jordan vs. Algeria: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Published Jun. 22, 2026 8:20 a.m. ET
Jordan and Algeria meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Monday, June 22, 2026 at 11:00 p.m. ET from San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.
Jordan lost their opening match to Austria 3-1, with Ali Olwan scoring their only goal. Algeria lost their opener 3-0 against Argentina.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Jordan vs. Algeria
- When: Monday, June 22, 2026 at 11:00 p.m. ET
- Where: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area, CA
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
Argentina vs Algeria Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™
Jordan vs. Algeria Odds
Jordan World Cup Schedule
- June 22: Watch Jordan vs Algeria - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (11 p.m. ET)
- June 27: Watch Jordan vs Argentina - Dallas Stadium (10 p.m. ET)
Algeria World Cup Schedule
- June 22: Watch Jordan vs Algeria - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (11 p.m. ET)
- June 27: Watch Algeria vs Austria - Kansas City Stadium (10 p.m. ET)
Learn more about Jordan vs. Algeria and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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