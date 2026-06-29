How to Watch Australia vs. Egypt: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Australia and Egypt meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match on Friday, July 3, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. ET from Dallas Stadium.

Australia advanced from Group D on four points, beating Türkiye 2-0 in their opener, losing to the USMNT 0-2 in their second match and drawing 0-0 with Paraguay in their finale.

Egypt advanced from Group G on five points, drawing 1-1 with Belgium in their opener, beating New Zealand 3-1 in their second matchand drawing 1-1 with Iran in their finale. Mohamed Salah scored Egypt's goal against Iran before leaving with a left knee injury in the 57th minute. Egypt's medical staff is assessing his availability ahead of this match.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Australia vs. Egypt

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Australia vs. Egypt Odds

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