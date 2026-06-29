How to Watch Australia vs. Egypt: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Australia and Egypt meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match on Friday, July 3, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. ET from Dallas Stadium.
Australia advanced from Group D on four points, beating Türkiye 2-0 in their opener, losing to the USMNT 0-2 in their second match and drawing 0-0 with Paraguay in their finale.
Egypt advanced from Group G on five points, drawing 1-1 with Belgium in their opener, beating New Zealand 3-1 in their second matchand drawing 1-1 with Iran in their finale. Mohamed Salah scored Egypt's goal against Iran before leaving with a left knee injury in the 57th minute. Egypt's medical staff is assessing his availability ahead of this match.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Australia vs. Egypt
- When: Friday, July 3, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Dallas Stadium, Dallas, TX
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
Argentina, France & Spain battle, England, Portugal make cut in FIFA World Cup Now Power Rankings
Australia vs. Egypt Odds
Learn more about Australia vs. Egypt and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.
-
Get Ready For Mbappé, Haaland, Mexico In High-Stakes Round Of 32 Action
2026 World Cup Bracket: Live Look At The Round Of 16 Matchups
Unstoppable Mbappé: 4 Takeaways From France's Calm And Comfortable Win vs. Sweden
-
Haaland Delivers! 4 Takeaways From Norway's Milestone Win vs. Ivory Coast
Scouting USA vs. Bosnia And Herzegovina: What To Expect From World Cup Matchup
Mexico Teenager Gilberto Mora Makes History With Start vs. Ecuador
-
Will Christian Pulisic Start vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina? Latest On USA Star's Status
2026 World Cup Bracket: Full Round Of 32 Matchups
World Cup Roundup: Paraguay Shocks Germany; Brazil Survives With Late Winner
-
Get Ready For Mbappé, Haaland, Mexico In High-Stakes Round Of 32 Action
2026 World Cup Bracket: Live Look At The Round Of 16 Matchups
Unstoppable Mbappé: 4 Takeaways From France's Calm And Comfortable Win vs. Sweden
-
Haaland Delivers! 4 Takeaways From Norway's Milestone Win vs. Ivory Coast
Scouting USA vs. Bosnia And Herzegovina: What To Expect From World Cup Matchup
Mexico Teenager Gilberto Mora Makes History With Start vs. Ecuador
-
Will Christian Pulisic Start vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina? Latest On USA Star's Status
2026 World Cup Bracket: Full Round Of 32 Matchups
World Cup Roundup: Paraguay Shocks Germany; Brazil Survives With Late Winner