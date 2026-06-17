Argentina vs. Austria: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Argentina and Austria meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Monday, June 22, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET from Dallas Stadium.
Argentina won their opening match with three goals scored and a clean sheet. Lionel Messi recorded a hat trick (his first at a World Cup) tying Miroslav Klose's all-time record for most goals at a men's World Cup with 16. Austria also won their opener, defeating Jordan 3-1 to earn their first World Cup win since 1990 in their return to the tournament after a 28-year absence, with Marko Arnautovic and Romano Schmid each finding the net.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Argentina vs. Austria
- When: Monday, June 22, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Dallas Stadium, Dallas, TX
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
LEO MESSI HAT TRICK🚨 FIFA World Cup Now reacts to Argentina's 3-0 shutout win vs. Algeria ⚽️
Argentina vs. Austria Odds
Argentina World Cup Schedule
- June 22: Watch Argentina vs Austria - Dallas Stadium (1 p.m. ET)
- June 27: Watch Jordan vs Argentina - Dallas Stadium (10 p.m. ET)
Austria World Cup Schedule
- June 22: Watch Argentina vs Austria - Dallas Stadium (1 p.m. ET)
- June 27: Watch Algeria vs Austria - Kansas City Stadium (10 p.m. ET)
Learn more about Argentina vs. Austria and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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