Argentina vs. Austria: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Argentina and Austria meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Monday, June 22, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET from Dallas Stadium.

Argentina won their opening match with three goals scored and a clean sheet. Lionel Messi recorded a hat trick (his first at a World Cup) tying Miroslav Klose's all-time record for most goals at a men's World Cup with 16. Austria also won their opener, defeating Jordan 3-1 to earn their first World Cup win since 1990 in their return to the tournament after a 28-year absence, with Marko Arnautovic and Romano Schmid each finding the net.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Argentina vs. Austria

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Argentina vs. Austria Odds

Argentina World Cup Schedule

Austria World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Argentina vs. Austria and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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