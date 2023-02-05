Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane’s milestone goal gives Tottenham win, helps Arsenal 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Harry Kane broke Tottenham’s all-time scoring record with a goal — his 267th for the club — that will have been celebrated almost as jubilantly by the other team in north London.

The England captain’s milestone strike earned Tottenham a 1-0 win Sunday over Manchester City, which was looking for a victory to trim the gap to Premier League leader Arsenal to two points.

In the end, Arsenal wasn’t punished for losing 1-0 at Everton on Saturday — and maybe that’s no surprise. After all, City now hasn’t won, or even scored, in five games at Tottenham’s new stadium in either the Premier League or the Champions League.

Even the absence of Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, recovering in his native Italy after having his gallbladder removed this week, couldn’t change the narrative around this particular fixture.

Kane swept home the winner in the 15th minute after Pierre-Emile Højbjerg intercepted a pass out from the back by City midfielder Rodri and set up the striker to score his 200th Premier League goal. Only two other players — Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208) — have reached that figure.

Kane broke the tie for all-time Tottenham goals he had with the late Jimmy Greaves, who played for the club from 1961-70.

"Just a magical moment," Kane said in an on-field interview as he looked out at Tottenham’s celebrating fans. "And I was desperate to do it with a win. To do it in front of the home fans is a moment I’ll never forget.

"There’s been so much talk about it over the last couple of weeks. I just wanted to get it done as soon as possible. And to do it in a big game against one of the best teams in the world is a special feeling."

City was the architect of its own downfall for the goal, just as it was when conceding two sloppy first-half goals against Tottenham last month before rallying for a 4-2 win at Etihad Stadium.

This time, there was no comeback despite a second-half resurgence sparked by the introduction of Kevin De Bruyne, who was benched for the second straight game against Tottenham, and the 87th-minute sending-off of Cristian Romero for a second yellow card.

"Sooner or later it is going to change," City manager Pep Guardiola said of his team’s record at Tottenham’s new stadium. "But it’s strange. We haven’t scored one goal, we create chances, we have missed penalties in the past. To find an explanation is not easy.

"We found the positions, made good balls to the channels, but missed the last action up front."

City lost for the fourth time this season in the league and stayed five points behind Arsenal, which has a game in hand as it bids for a first top-flight title since 2004.

Guardiola said City’s players were "not in the position to think about being champions, just the next game."

"There’s still a lot of football to be played," City defender Kyle Walker said. "I know the twists and turns (in the title race), I know what this team is about."

Fifth-place Tottenham moved a point behind fourth-place Newcastle in the race for Champions League qualification.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

