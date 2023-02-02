FIFA World Cup 2022
Kylian Mbappé ruled out for three weeks with left-thigh tear
7 hours ago

Kylian Mbappé has been ruled out for three weeks with a left-thigh tear and will miss the first leg of Paris Saint-Germain's round-of-16 game against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Mbappé sustained the injury in the first half of PSG's game at Montpellier on Wednesday and limped off the field. TV cameras also showed him rubbing the back of his left thigh as he walked to the dressing room.

PSG said in a statement Thursday that tests revealed a tear in his left thigh.

The injury comes at a bad time for PSG as it enters a hectic period this month. PSG plays away at bitter rival Marseille in the French Cup and in the league, either side of the home game against Bayern on Feb. 14. It also has a league game at fourth-place Monaco.

Mbappé faces a race to be fit in time for the league game at second-place Marseille on Feb. 26. The return leg against Bayern is on March 8.

His injury also raises questions about his recent workload. Mbappé played and scored for PSG just 10 days after playing in the World Cup final for France on Dec. 18 — where he became only the second player to score a hat trick in the final.

Kylian Mbappé's best moments for France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Mbappé would go on to win the Golden Boot award.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier selected him to face Strasbourg on Dec. 28 and away to Lens on Jan. 1. The decision was taken in full agreement with Mbappé, who wanted to play in both games.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

