Mexico Guillermo Ochoa, Raul Jiménez called up by Mexico for friendlies against USMNT and Valencia Published Oct. 2, 2024 3:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Veteran players Guillermo Ochoa and Raul Jiménez will return to the Mexican national team as both were called up by coach Javier Aguirre for friendly matches against Valencia and the United States.

The 39-year-old Ochoa and the 33-year-old Jimenez have not played with El Tri since March in a 2-0 loss to the United States in the Nations League final.

Ochoa is trying to appear in a sixth World Cup in 2026, but is facing fierce competition from Luis Malagon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former coach Jaime Lozano left Ochoa and Jimenez off the team for the Copa América, where the Mexicans were eliminated in the first round.

Lozano was fired and "Vasco" Aguirre took over in August, but left Ochoa and Jimenez out for friendly matches against New Zealand and Canada last month.

Mexico will play Valencia on Oct. 12 in Puebla and then will host the U.S. in Guadalajara three days later.

A surprise call-up was teenager Obed Vargas, who plays for the Seattle Sounders in the MLS. Vargas was born in Alaska and played for the United States youth teams but switched to play for Mexico last May.

Another returning veteran is 38-year-old Andres Guardado, who is officially retiring from the national team in the two matches. Guardado has not participated with Mexico since the 2022 World Cup.

West Ham midfielder Edson Álvarez, who sustained a leg injury in the first match of the Copa America, also returns.

The Mexicans will miss injured players Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord), Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) and Luis Chávez (Dynamo Moscow). Lozano and Chavez were starters in the last World Cup, where Mexico was eliminated in the first round.

FULL ROSTER

Goalkeepers: Luis Malagón (América), Guillermo Ochoa (AVS, Portugal), Raúl Rangel (Chivas)

Defenders: Rodrigo Huescas (FV Kobenhavn), Jorge Sánchez (Cruz Azul), Jesús Orozco (Chivas), César Montes (Lokomotiv), Johan Vásquez (Genoa), Jesús Angulo (Tigres) y Bryan González (Pachuca)

Midfielders: Edson Álvarez (West Ham United), Luis Romo (Cruz Azul), Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders, Marcel Ruiz (Toluca), Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul), Andrés Guardado (León), Sebastián Córdova (Tigres) y Orbelín Pineda (AEK)

Forwards: Diego Lainez (Tigres), Roberto Alvarado (Chivas), Ozziel Herrera (Tigres), Germán Berterame (Monterrey), César Huerta (Pumas), Alexis Vega (Toluca), Guillermo Martínez (Pumas), Raúl Jiménez (Fulham) y Henry Martín (América)

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Mexico Guillermo Ochoa Copa América

share