Gio Reyna sent home from USMNT camp with groin injury, replaced by Cade Cowell
Gio Reyna sent home from USMNT camp with groin injury, replaced by Cade Cowell

Updated Sep. 5, 2024 2:22 p.m. ET

Gio Reyna will miss the United States men's national team's friendlies against Canada and New Zealand because of a strained left groin and was replaced on the roster Thursday by Cade Cowell.

The injury is the latest setback for Reyna, who played just 280 league minutes for Borussia Dortmund in the first half of last season and 235 for Nottingham Forest following a Jan. 31 loan. He played just 10 minutes during Dortmund's first two Bundesliga games this season.

Reyna, 21, has eight goals in 31 international appearances. He is a son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna,

Cowell, 20, plays for Mexican club Chivas and has one goal in eight international appearances.

The U.S. plays Canada on Saturday in Kansas City, then faces New Zealand on Tuesday in Cincinnati.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

