Germany's Recent World Cup Struggles: Heartbreak, Early Exits Since 2014 Title

Germany is historically a World Cup powerhouse with four titles to its name – but Die Mannschaft has been stuck in a rut since last being crowned champions nearly 12 years ago.

Mario Goetze helped Germany win the 2014 World Cup (Photo by Shaun Botterill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

After defeating Lionel Messi and Argentina in the 2014 final in Brazil, Germany has fallen well short of its usual lofty expectations. Here's how the team has performed at the World Cup since then:

2018 World Cup: Group Stage Exit

A lackluster showing at the 2018 tournament. (Photo by Juan Mabromata / AFP via Getty Images)

Results: 1 win, 2 losses

Going into Russia, general sentiment was that Germany would make another deep run following its win in Brazil. Instead, the team finished last in the group behind Sweden, Mexico and South Korea – the first time since 1938 that the Germans had not advanced beyond the first round of the tournament.

The 1-0 loss to Mexico in the opening match of the campaign marked the first time that Germany had lost its opening game in defense of its World Cup trophy. And it was only the second time it had lost its World Cup opener following a shock loss to Algeria in 1982.

Germany bounced back to beat Sweden, 2–1, thanks to a Toni Kroos stoppage-time goal, but a listless 2-0 loss to South Korea ended one of the worst World Cup appearances ever for a team accustomed to playing deep into the tournament.

Germany also became the fourth defending champion to exit in the subsequent group stage: France (2002), Italy (2010), and Spain (2014).

2022 World Cup: Group Stage Exit

More woe for Germany at the 2022 World Cup. (Photo by Ina Fassbender / AFP via Getty Images)

Results: 1 win, 1 loss, 1 draw

There was a sense that the tournament in Qatar would give the Germans the chance to bounce back after the struggles in 2018, not to mention an underwhelming performance at the 2020 Euros in which they lost in the round of 16.

But the group phase once again proved to be Germany's undoing, especially since it had two stout squads in Spain and Japan.

Like in 2018, the opening game for Germany was a loss, as it allowed Japan to score twice in the second half. A tight 1-1 draw with Spain ensued. The Germans then scored four against hapless Costa Rica in the finale, but it wasn't enough to overcome Japan nor Spain on goal difference in the standings.

2026 World Cup: Round of 32 Exit

FULL PENALTIES ⚽️ Germany vs Paraguay 2026 FIFA World Cup™ Round of 32

Result: 2 wins, 2 losses

The expanded 48-team tournament meant the path into the knockout stage would be more forgiving – but once again, Germany was sent home earlier than expected.

Unlike in 2022 when goal differential factored into Germany's elimination, this squad ensured that wouldn't be the case in its opening match against tournament squad Curaçao with a 7-1 domination. Interestingly enough, it was the most goals the Germans had scored since its memorable 2014 semifinal win over Brazil.

A last-gasp goal by Deniz Undav ensured a 2-1 win over the Ivory Coast, giving the Germans two group-stage wins for the first time since 2014. But a 2-1 loss to Ecuador cast doubt on Germany's ability to play a complete game.

The Round of 32 loss to Paraguay was Germany's first ever defeat on penalties at the World Cup, having previously won four. It was also the fourth-largest upset in a knockout stage since FIFA rankings were introduced in 1982, with 31 spots between the 10th-ranked Germans and the 41st-ranked Paraguayans.