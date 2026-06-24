The Friendly Wager: Back Pulisic, Ronaldo To Go Big In Group Finales

We’re two weeks into the Friendly Wager and one night away from Mexico officially winning Group A (-140) and cashing another ticket. Because the World Cup’s primary tiebreaker is head-to-head record, it’s impossible for South Korea to leap over El Tri.

Rejoice.

In case you missed it, there was another opportunity to bet Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi to all score multiple goals earlier this week and they delivered again. We touched on that angle last week and surprise, surprise, history repeated itself.

If only I pulled the trigger.

Reminder, FOX Sports is your home for all things World Cup.

Without further ado …

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Friendly Wager Record:

1-3, +0.8

United States vs. Türkiye

Will Christian Pulisic score Thursday against Türkiye (Getty Images)?

Maybe you’ve heard the USA doesn’t have much to play for on Thursday night against the Turks, but it sounds like star player Christian Pulisic will be available. The Americans’ marquee man missed the second game of group play with a calf injury.

FOX Sports’ Jenny Taft caught up with Pulisic on Wednesday.

"I’m feeling great," Pulisic said. "The team is feeling great, and I’ve been able to join the team in the last few days. I’m feeling healthy and ready to go for this game.

"I would say [I’m 100 percent]."

Eyeballs.

Look, I have no idea how much run Pulisic will get in the group finale, but even if he’s out there for a half, it’s enough to score against Türkiye. That team has looked absolutely punchless in its first two matches and the U.S. has the depth to win its third straight match.

Sammy P's Picks: USA ML (-105), USA ML and Pulisic to Score (+296)

Colombia vs. Portugal

Sammy P is backing Cristiano Ronaldo to have another outstanding World Cup performance (Getty Images).

After a quiet opening match against DR Congo, Portugal mega-star Cristiano Ronaldo exploded into the spotlight against Uzbekistan with a brace and seven shots on goal.

That’s the type of effort and stick-to-itiveness Ronaldo needs against Colombia to win Group K.

It’s obviously not a hot take to say Ronaldo needs to be at his best to accomplish that mission this Saturday, but if you bet on lightning to strike twice, you’ll be rewarded for boldness.

From a price standpoint, BetMGM is dealing Ronaldo at +550 to score at least twice, while DraftKings has +700 and FanDuel has the market-best number at +750.

Always be shopping.