The Friendly Wager: Expect Fireworks In ENG-ARG; Back France Plus Scheffler

We’re on to Week 6 of the "Friendly Wager" and we're celebrating last week’s parlay hit on Ousmane Dembélé to score against Morocco and France to advance.

Add a +241 winner to the kitty.

One reader took time out of his precious day to message me saying I stink at World Cup betting because I only have four wins in 13 plays. Thing is, we’re well in the green because three of the winners hit at +380, +715 and +241.

Math hurts sometimes.

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Friendly Wager Record:

4-9, +5.36

France vs. Spain

As we trek into the semifinals, it’s tough to love anything. These match lines are extremely tight and well-priced, and while I do expect France to make it to Sunday’s final, I’m not suggesting a play at -150 or higher.

That’s not why we’re here.

However, we can still have some fun.

I want to take this France championship wager at a plus price (+140) and wheel it with something else. Before the tournament, my teammate Chris "Bear" Fallica said the French were the deepest, most-talented team. And nothing we’ve seen would cause one to shy away from that sentiment.

So, what about France to win the next two matches and Scottie Scheffler to win this week’s Open Championship?

Scheffler only has one victory on the PGA Tour this year, so the bloom is off the rose a bit. But I vividly remember Scheffler being around +350 to win The Masters three months ago, and now he’s as high as +750 to win this weekend.

Sure, Scheffler hasn’t won since The American Express in late January, but he has nine top-10 finishes this year. And I really don’t care that he just missed the cut at the Scottish Open.

More money for us.

Here are the payouts on this parlay at four books:

DraftKings +1556

Caesars +1799

FanDuel +1820

BetMGM +1920

Always be shopping.

Sammy P's Picks: France Wins World Cup, Scottie Scheffler Wins The Open (+1920)

England vs. Argentina

I’m not sure who wins this match, but I think we get fireworks.

Argentina has scored three goals in each of its last four matches and even that sleepy opening match against Austria saw it score twice.

I have a difficult time envisioning the Argentina side suddenly forgetting how to put the ball in the net.

Meanwhile, England has really opened up its offense thanks to the play of Jude Bellingham. We know Harry Kane is the heartbeat for Three Lions, but Bellingham has been the best all-around player. He’s +450 to win the Golden Ball, trailing only Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi in that market.

We need three goals (in regulation) to cash this ticket.

Let’s go.