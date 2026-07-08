The Friendly Wager: Back France To Win; Superstars To Score
We’re onto Week 5 of the "Friendly Wager" and we’re fresh off the biggest hit of the World Cup for this column. Thanks to Argentina and Cape Verde’s regulation draw last Friday, we padded our pockets with a +715 winner.
Time flies when you’re having fun.
I’m also happy to confirm that with the USA’s exit against Belgium in the Round of 16, we won’t lose any more bets on Christian Pulisic. What an apathetic dud of a tournament from the "best American soccer player."
Yikes.
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.
Friendly Wager Record:
3-8, +3.95
France vs. Morocco
The mighty French are massive favorites here at -400, and that should surprise nobody.
Sportsbooks are jacking up the price on Kylian Mbappé to score, too. He’s as high as -135 in the market to light the lamp, and I’m just not interested at that price.
What’s even more insane is Mbappé is only 4/1 to score twice.
Lol.
I’m skipping past Mbappé in the goal market — famous last words — and circling French forward Ousmane Dembélé. FanDuel has him at +200 to score, which you can drive up higher by parlaying that with France to qualify for the next round.
DraftKings has +202, FanDuel has +241.
Always be shopping.
Norway vs. England
I cannot wait for this Saturday afternoon tilt.
Truth be told, I’m rooting for Norway because Erling Haaland completes me, and I’m also a sucker for the Viking Row after Norwegian wins. I just don’t know if Norway has enough ammo to get by Three Lions.
What’s clear to me is that Haaland is a scoring machine. In 54 career matches for Norway, he’s put the ball in the back of the net 62 times.
On the other hand, Harry Kane is one of the world’s most dangerous scorers. There’s not a game that goes by without him getting multiple high-level scoring chances.
Let’s wheel a Haaland goal with a Kane goal.
-
USMNT Lineup vs. Belgium: Folarin Balogun Starts In Unchanged Starting XI
How to Watch USA vs. Belgium: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
USA vs. Belgium: Storylines, Lineup, Predictions For World Cup Game
-
USA-Belgium Is The World Cup Game Mauricio Pochettino Was Hired To Win
Scouting USA vs. Belgium: 2022 World Cup Defender Previews Round Of 16 Clash
Why Folarin Balogun Can Play For USA vs. Belgium Despite Red Card
-
'USA vs. The World': Lalas Thinks Balogun Decision Puts Target On Americans' Back
The End For Ronaldo: 4 Takeaways From Spain's Win vs. Portugal In The Round Of 16
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for USA, Portugal, Spain, Belgium
-
USMNT Lineup vs. Belgium: Folarin Balogun Starts In Unchanged Starting XI
How to Watch USA vs. Belgium: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
USA vs. Belgium: Storylines, Lineup, Predictions For World Cup Game
-
USA-Belgium Is The World Cup Game Mauricio Pochettino Was Hired To Win
Scouting USA vs. Belgium: 2022 World Cup Defender Previews Round Of 16 Clash
Why Folarin Balogun Can Play For USA vs. Belgium Despite Red Card
-
'USA vs. The World': Lalas Thinks Balogun Decision Puts Target On Americans' Back
The End For Ronaldo: 4 Takeaways From Spain's Win vs. Portugal In The Round Of 16
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for USA, Portugal, Spain, Belgium