France vs. Spain Confirmed For Semifinals: Here's What To Know

France and Spain entered the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the favorites to win the tournament; now the two powerhouses will meet in the semifinals at Dallas Stadium on Tuesday.

Spain sealed its semifinal showdown with France following a 2-1 win over Belgium at Los Angeles Stadium on Friday. France clinched its spot in the semis with a 2-0 win over Morocco in a rematch of the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals at Boston Stadium on Thursday.

Now, Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal, rivals at the club level, will renew their rivalry on the international stage, two years after Spain's 2-1 win over France in the Euro 2024 semifinal.

Here's everything to know about France vs. Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals:

France's Path To The Semis

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France has been absolutely dominant at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Through six matches, France is a perfect 6W-0D-0L. With one more win, it will become just the second team to record seven outright wins at the World Cup after Brazil in 2002. France, which also went 7W-0D-0L at the 1998 World Cup, advanced to the semifinals after a penalty shootout with Italy.

Kylian Mbappé has once again been France's leading man at the tournament, scoring a tournament-high eight goals in six matches. He is the first person to score at least eight goals in back-to-back World Cups, and the only player to reach 20 goals in 20 matches at the tournament.

Michael Olise has also been a revelation for France in his first World Cup. He has a tournament-high six assists in six matches. With one more assist, he will tie Brazil legend Pelé's all-time record for most assists in a single edition of the tournament.

Spain's Path To The Semis

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Spain's results haven't been as undeniable as France's through six games at the tournament, but it has consistently found its way through.

Except for its 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia in the group stage and its 3-0 win over Austria in the round of 32, all of Spain's wins at the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been decided by a single goal, and two of its match-winners have come later than the 85th minute, with its latest coming in stoppage time vs. Portugal.

The key reason for Spain's success at the tournament thus far has been its defense. Prior to its 2-1 win over Belgium on Friday, Spain had not conceded a goal for six straight matches, which is the longest streak in World Cup history. Unai Simón's 649 consecutive minutes without allowing a goal is also a World Cup record, passing German goalkeeper Nadine Angerer (622 minutes).

Key Players

There are just two players in World Cup history that have scored 20 goals at the FIFA World Cup: Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi. If Mbappé scores against Spain, he will get closer to eclipsing Messi for the all-time World Cup goalscoring record, which currently sits at 21.

Mbappé is almost certain to break the all-time record, though — if not this World Cup, then the next one. The accolade he's not guaranteed to be within striking distance of again is the elusive since World Cup title. Pelé is the only player that has ever won two World Cup titles before the age of 27; if Mbappé can take down Spain, he has a great shot of becoming the second.

Lamine Yamal has left much to be desired in his first World Cup. After scoring a goal in Spain's 3-0 win over Saudi Arabia in the group stage, Yamal hasn't registered a single goal contribution at the tournament, a stark contrast from his performance at Euro 2024 and the 2025 UEFA Nations League.

The good news? Yamal has looked better with every match he's played in since his return from injury in the group stage. If Yamal can rediscover his magic going up against a familiar face in Mbappé, Spain will be the favorite for that match and beyond.

How To Watch Spain vs. France