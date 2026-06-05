International Friendlies
france vs northern ireland
International Friendlies

France vs Northern Ireland: How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Friendly Preview

Published Jun. 8, 2026 5:00 a.m. ET

France and Northern Ireland will square off in an international friendly just days before the 2026 FIFA World Cup. France, making their 17th World Cup appearance, were the runner-ups in the epic 2022 Final against Argentina. Despite that success, they will be looking to bounce back after a stunning defeat to the Ivory Coast last week. Northern Ireland, however, failed to qualify for this summer's tournament after losing in the UEFA playoffs against Italy.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch France vs Northern Ireland.

How to Watch France vs Northern Ireland

How to Watch World Cup 2026

Stream all FIFA World Cup games on FOX One from June 11 to July 19, 2026, as 48 national teams compete across the Group Stage and Knockout rounds. FOX One gives fans access to live games, pregame coverage, highlights, expert analysis, and unforgettable moments directly to your screen.

France World Cup Schedule

France vs Northern Ireland Odds

France are the overwhelming favorites to win the match, check out the full odds below:

Kylian Mbappé’s Stunning Goal Secures France’s 2018 World Cup™ Triumph 🇫🇷 No. 36 in Best FIFA World Cup™ Moments

Kylian Mbappé’s Stunning Goal Secures France’s 2018 World Cup™ Triumph 🇫🇷 No. 36 in Best FIFA World Cup™ Moments
A final you’ll never forget: Luka Modrić’s Croatia took on Kylian Mbappé’s French side. It was a back-and-forth game in which six goals were scored; however, in the end, Kylian Mbappé scored an amazing goal to seal France’s FIFA World Cup™ victory.

Team Form

Check out how each team have recently performed below:

France

  • 6/4: vs Ivory Coast (Loss, 2-1)
  • 3/29: at Colombia (Win, 3-1)
  • 3/26: at Brazil (Win, 2-1)
  • 11/16: at Azerbaijan (Win, 3-1)
  • 11/13: vs Ukraine (Win, 4-0)

Northern Ireland

  • 6/4: vs Guinea (Win, 1-0)
  • 3/31: at Wales (Draw, 1-1)
  • 3/26: at Italy (Loss, 2-0)
  • 11/17: vs Luxembourg (Win, 1-0)
  • 11/14: at Slovakia (Loss, 1-0)
share
Get more from the International Friendlies Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Wales vs Ghana: How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Friendly Preview

Wales vs Ghana: How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Friendly Preview

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosUSA vs Paraguay Watch USA vs Paraguay
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes