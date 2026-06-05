France vs Northern Ireland: How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Friendly Preview
France and Northern Ireland will square off in an international friendly just days before the 2026 FIFA World Cup. France, making their 17th World Cup appearance, were the runner-ups in the epic 2022 Final against Argentina. Despite that success, they will be looking to bounce back after a stunning defeat to the Ivory Coast last week. Northern Ireland, however, failed to qualify for this summer's tournament after losing in the UEFA playoffs against Italy.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch France vs Northern Ireland.
How to Watch France vs Northern Ireland
- Date: Monday, June 8, 2026
- Time: 3:10 p.m. ET
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
How to Watch World Cup 2026
Stream all FIFA World Cup games on FOX One from June 11 to July 19, 2026, as 48 national teams compete across the Group Stage and Knockout rounds. FOX One gives fans access to live games, pregame coverage, highlights, expert analysis, and unforgettable moments directly to your screen.
France World Cup Schedule
- 6/16: France vs Senegal (3:00 p.m. ET)
- 6/22: France vs Iraq (5:00 p.m. ET)
- 6/26: France vs Norway (3:00 p.m. ET)
France vs Northern Ireland Odds
France are the overwhelming favorites to win the match, check out the full odds below:
Kylian Mbappé’s Stunning Goal Secures France’s 2018 World Cup™ Triumph 🇫🇷 No. 36 in Best FIFA World Cup™ Moments
Team Form
Check out how each team have recently performed below:
France
- 6/4: vs Ivory Coast (Loss, 2-1)
- 3/29: at Colombia (Win, 3-1)
- 3/26: at Brazil (Win, 2-1)
- 11/16: at Azerbaijan (Win, 3-1)
- 11/13: vs Ukraine (Win, 4-0)
Northern Ireland
- 6/4: vs Guinea (Win, 1-0)
- 3/31: at Wales (Draw, 1-1)
- 3/26: at Italy (Loss, 2-0)
- 11/17: vs Luxembourg (Win, 1-0)
- 11/14: at Slovakia (Loss, 1-0)
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