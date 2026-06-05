France vs Northern Ireland: How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Friendly Preview

France and Northern Ireland will square off in an international friendly just days before the 2026 FIFA World Cup. France, making their 17th World Cup appearance, were the runner-ups in the epic 2022 Final against Argentina. Despite that success, they will be looking to bounce back after a stunning defeat to the Ivory Coast last week. Northern Ireland, however, failed to qualify for this summer's tournament after losing in the UEFA playoffs against Italy.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch France vs Northern Ireland.

How to Watch France vs Northern Ireland

How to Watch World Cup 2026

Stream all FIFA World Cup games on FOX One from June 11 to July 19, 2026, as 48 national teams compete across the Group Stage and Knockout rounds. FOX One gives fans access to live games, pregame coverage, highlights, expert analysis, and unforgettable moments directly to your screen.

France World Cup Schedule

France vs Northern Ireland Odds

France are the overwhelming favorites to win the match, check out the full odds below:

Kylian Mbappé’s Stunning Goal Secures France’s 2018 World Cup™ Triumph 🇫🇷 No. 36 in Best FIFA World Cup™ Moments A final you’ll never forget: Luka Modrić’s Croatia took on Kylian Mbappé’s French side. It was a back-and-forth game in which six goals were scored; however, in the end, Kylian Mbappé scored an amazing goal to seal France’s FIFA World Cup™ victory.

Team Form

Check out how each team have recently performed below:

France

6/4: vs Ivory Coast (Loss, 2-1)

3/29: at Colombia (Win, 3-1)

3/26: at Brazil (Win, 2-1)

11/16: at Azerbaijan (Win, 3-1)

11/13: vs Ukraine (Win, 4-0)

Northern Ireland