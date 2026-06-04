France Stunned By Ivory Coast, Spain Draws With Iraq In Pre-World Cup Friendlies

Guela Doué scored a goal and set up the winning strike as Ivory Coast surprised France — and Doué's brother in the French dugout — with a 2-1 victory in a World Cup tune-up match Thursday.

Amad Diallo fired home Doué's low cross from the right six minutes from time at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

Rayan Cherki had put France ahead in the final minute of the first half when he left two defenders behind and beat goalkeeper Yahia Fofana with a low shot.

Fofana was frequently in action, saving the chances of Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise and again Cherki.

But Doué — whose brother Désiré Doué plays for France — received a through ball from

Nicolas Pépé to equalize eight minutes into the second half.

It was a cinematic homecoming for Ivory Coast's current manager and former player, Emerse Faé, who was born in Nantes.

Deschamps is one of only three men to win the FIFA World Cup as both a player, captaining France in 1998, and as a manager in 2018. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP via Getty Images)

Many fans waved posters with a photo of Didier Deschamps to thank the coach for a successful reign that began in 2012 and saw France win the 2018 World Cup and reach the 2022 final and will come to an end after this edition.

Deschamps had all six players involved in the Champions League final — Ousmane Dembélé, Bradley Barcola, Warren Zaire-Emery, Désiré Doué, Lucas Hernandez and William Saliba — on the bench. He used Hernandez, Zaïre-Emery and Barcola as substitutes in the second half.

France will play one more tune-up — against Northern Ireland on Monday in Lille — before heading to the United States.

France opens its campaign against Senegal on June 16 in New Jersey.

Ivory Coast meets Ecuador in its opener in Philadelphia on June 14.

Spain Held To A Draw By Iraq

Iraq responded to an early goal from Spain, who were without star forwards Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, and held on for a 1-1 draw at the Riazor stadium in A Coruna, northern Spain, on June 4, 2026. (Photo by Ander Gillenea / AFP via Getty Images)

Spain — another World Cup favorite — was held 1-1 at home by Iraq in La Coruña.

Playing without forwards Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, Spain took a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute on Ferran Torres' goal.

Merchas Doski's left-footed strike from just outside the box beat goalkeeper Joan Garcia to equalize before the half-hour mark.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said he expects Yamal to be fit to face Cape Verde in the team’s World Cup opener in Atlanta on June 15.

De la Fuente rested David Raya, Martin Zubimendi and Fabián Ruiz — who all participated in the Champions League’s final. Recently injured Mikel Merino came on as a substitute.

Spain is scheduled to play one more tune-up game — against Peru in Mexico on Monday.

Iraq meets Norway in its World Cup opener in Massachusetts on June 16.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.