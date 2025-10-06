FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Finland vs Lithuania: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview
Published Oct. 9, 2025 5:19 a.m. ET
Finland and Lithuania face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Finland vs. Lithuania and odds.
How to watch Finland vs Lithuania
- Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Finland vs Lithuania Odds
As of Oct. 9, Finland is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Finland
- 9/7: at Poland (Loss, 3–1)
- 9/4: at Norway (Loss, 1–0)
- 6/10: vs Poland (Win, 2–1)
- 6/7: vs Netherlands (Loss, 2–0)
- 3/24: at Lithuania (Draw, 2–2)
Lithuania
- 9/7: vs Netherlands (Loss, 3–2)
- 9/4: vs Malta (Draw, 1–1)
- 6/10: at Denmark (Loss, 5–0)
- 6/7: at Malta (Draw, 0–0)
- 3/24: vs Finland (Draw, 2–2)
-
World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Schedule, scores, dates, standings
Which 10 teams have the best odds to win the 2026 World Cup, one year out?
Why Tim Ream, Haji Wright Are Role Models For U.S. World Cup Roster Hopefuls
-
FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule: Dates, stadiums for every match
Harry Kane Focused on Bayern, World Cup Glory But Won't Rule Out MLS
2026 World Cup Ball Revealed! Inside the Details of 'TRIONDA'
-
Uzbekistan Hires Italy's Fabio Cannavaro For Debut World Cup Appearance
26 Stars for '26: Players Who Could Define the World Cup
FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities, stadiums, locations
