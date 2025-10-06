FIFA Men's World Cup Finland vs Lithuania: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview Published Oct. 9, 2025 5:19 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Finland and Lithuania face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Finland vs. Lithuania and odds.

How to watch Finland vs Lithuania

Finland vs Lithuania Odds

As of Oct. 9, Finland is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Finland

9/7: at Poland (Loss, 3–1)

9/4: at Norway (Loss, 1–0)

6/10: vs Poland (Win, 2–1)

6/7: vs Netherlands (Loss, 2–0)

3/24: at Lithuania (Draw, 2–2)

Lithuania

9/7: vs Netherlands (Loss, 3–2)

9/4: vs Malta (Draw, 1–1)

6/10: at Denmark (Loss, 5–0)

6/7: at Malta (Draw, 0–0)

3/24: vs Finland (Draw, 2–2)

