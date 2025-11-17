Short Ban For Ronaldo? Portugal Plans to Appeal Star Striker's Suspension

Top bosses of the Portuguese football federation have reportedly begun assembling an urgent appeal to FIFA in an attempt to cut down Cristiano Ronaldo's three-match suspension, a punishment that currently threatens to rule the 40-year-old out of the opening fixtures of what would be his sixth World Cup next summer. He was dismissed during Portugal's 2-0 defeat to the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Thursday after he was shown a straight red card after VAR adjudged that he had elbowed Irish defender Dara O'Shea.

World Cup at risk as ban looms over qualification push

Under the current ruling, Ronaldo will be unavailable for Portugal’s final World Cup qualifier against Armenia on Sunday. Should Roberto Martinez’s side win and secure direct progression from Group F, Ronaldo would also be suspended for their opening two matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. If Portugal stumble and slip into the play-offs, the punishment would be carried into those decisive matches.

FPF preparing a three-pronged defence

A Bola reports that the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) is preparing a formal plea to FIFA, hoping to bring the suspension down to a single match. Their argument hinges on three pillars. The first centres on the atmosphere at the Aviva Stadium. It was a setting they describe as "hostile". It was influenced by Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson’s provocative comments on the eve of the match. Ahead of the game, he suggested Ronaldo had "controlled the referee" during Portugal’s 1-0 win in the reverse fixture last month. Those remarks infuriated the visiting camp.

Secondly, the FPF will highlight the physical grappling between O’Shea and Ronaldo leading up to the red card, arguing the striker reacted instinctively after being tussled with repeatedly inside the box. Lastly, they will present Ronaldo’s impeccable disciplinary record at the international level. He has a staggering 225 caps without a single red card. It is a compelling evidence that Thursday’s incident was out of character and had no malicious intent. FPF president Pedro Proenca is personally involved in drafting the appeal, underlining how seriously the federation views the case.

Roberto Martinez has defended his captain

Ronaldo has already departed the Portugal camp and will not be present in Porto for the Armenia fixture. Speaking after the defeat in Dublin, head coach Roberto Martinez offered a measured but firm defence of his captain.

"The red card is just a captain that has never been sent off before in 226 games," he said. "I think that just deserves credit and today, I thought it was a bit harsh because he cares about the team. He was 60 minutes or 58 minutes in the box being grabbed, being pulled, being pushed, and obviously, when he tries to get away from the defender...I think the action looks worse than what it actually is. I don't think it's an elbow, I think it's a full body, but from where the camera is, it looks like an elbow. But we accept it.

"The only thing that leaves a bitter taste in my mouth is at the press conference [Wednesday], your coach was talking about the aspect of the referees being influenced, and then a big centre-half falls on the floor so dramatically at the turn of Cristiano's body."

Ronaldo entered Thursday’s match fully aware he would be targeted by the home crowd. He even joked beforehand that he would be a "good boy" amid the expected boos. The taunts arrived early and continued relentlessly, flaring even more brightly once he was dismissed.

As he exited the pitch, Ronaldo responded with claps and a pair of exaggerated thumbs-up. It was a pointed gesture dripping with sarcasm. He exchanged sharp words with Hallgrimsson on his way off. When asked later what Ronaldo had said, the Ireland coach replied with a wry smile: "He complimented me for putting pressure on the referee. It was his action on the pitch that cost him the red card. It had nothing to do with me, unless I got into his head. It was his action that cost him. Unless I got into his head, it had nothing to do with me."

He also revealed the pair did not speak again after the final whistle: "No, I think we talked enough when he came off. It was just a moment of silliness from him."

FIFA yet to set timeline amid global interest

FIFA has not given any indication of when a verdict will be reached. Historically, the governing body publishes disciplinary rulings around three weeks after each international window, but with no World Cup play-offs until March, this particular case may not sit high on an urgent docket. Portugal remain top of Group F, two points ahead of Hungary, and know that a win against Armenia will confirm their place at next year’s World Cup. A victory would secure the dream of a sixth World Cup for their iconic captain, albeit with the shadow of a possible suspension hanging over him.