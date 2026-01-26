Former AC Milan, Brazil Star Alexandre Pato In Talks To Buy Colchester United

Former AC Milan and Brazil superstar Alexandre Pato has opened talks regarding a sensational takeover of League Two side Colchester United. The retired striker was spotted pitchside at the JobServe Community Stadium on Saturday alongside current owner Robbie Cowling, sparking rumours of a stunning investment deal that would see him follow in the footsteps of David Beckham and Thierry Henry in becoming a club owner.

Brazil icon holds provisional talks after pitchside appearance

In a development that has stunned English football, The Daily Gazette reports that Pato has held "provisional talks" regarding a potential investment in Colchester United. The 36-year-old, who was once considered the brightest young talent in world football, was a surprise guest in Essex on Saturday afternoon, where he witnessed the U’s secure a vital 2-1 victory over Fleetwood Town.

The presence of the former Brazil international was far more than a casual visit. Pato was photographed pitchside prior to kick-off accompanied by the club’s long-standing owner and chairman, Cowling, as well as the club’s consultant, Mitchell B. Reiss. He later watched proceedings from the Chairman’s Suite, where Colchester MP Pam Cox was also in attendance.

While the exact nature of Pato’s potential role remains undefined at this early stage, it is understood that behind-the-scenes discussions have taken place regarding the possibility of the Brazilian injecting funds into the League Two outfit. Whether this would manifest as a full takeover or a significant minority investment is currently unclear, but the sheer prospect of a player who once lit up the San Siro taking charge at Colchester has sent shockwaves through the fanbase.

Cowling hunting for successor after two decades at the helm

The discussions come at a pivotal time for Colchester. Cowling, who has steered the club for nearly 20 years, is actively seeking to step away and pass the baton to a new custodian. The owner has been transparent about his desire to find a "long-term steward" capable of taking the club to the next level, though he has emphasised that he will not sell to just anyone.

A proposed takeover by the US-based Lightwell Sports Group collapsed last summer, but interest in the club remains high. Investors from the UK, Europe, the United States and the Middle East have all reportedly expressed a desire to purchase the U's. However, Pato’s emergence as a suitor adds a layer of glamour and intrigue that few could have predicted.

Speaking previously about his exit strategy, Cowling stated: "I’ve said this before, I want my last decision at the club to be my absolute best decision and that’s going to be who I hand it on to. I think it’s going to take a bit of time; we’ve got to make sure we find the right people that deserve to take on this football club."

From the San Siro to Essex: Pato’s glittering career path

For Colchester fans used to the grit of League Two football, Pato’s CV reads like a fantasy football wishlist. The forward burst onto the scene with Internacional before securing a £24 million move to AC Milan in the summer of 2007. In Italy, he became a global superstar, scoring over 60 goals in 150 appearances while playing alongside legends such as Kaka, Andrea Pirlo, Clarence Seedorf and Paolo Maldini.

His career also included a brief loan spell in London with Chelsea, as well as stints with Villarreal in La Liga, Tianjin Tianhai in China and Orlando City in MLS. He eventually returned to Brazil to play for Sao Paulo before announcing his retirement from professional football on January 1, 2025.

The transition from scoring Champions League goals at the San Siro to potentially overseeing operations at the JobServe Community Stadium would be one of the most remarkable storylines in recent EFL history.

Following the path of Beckham and Henry into ownership

If Pato’s interest materialises into a formal deal, he would join a growing list of retired footballing icons who have transitioned from the pitch to the boardroom. The trend has gained momentum in recent years, with David Beckham founding Inter Miami, Ronaldo buying Real Valladolid and Cruzeiro, and the likes of Thierry Henry and Cesc Fabregas investing in Como.

While it is currently unclear how advanced the discussions between Pato and Mr Cowling are, the Brazilian’s desire to remain in football post-retirement appears strong. For Colchester United, a club looking to secure its future and climb the football pyramid, the backing of a global football brand like Pato could be transformative. For now, fans will be waiting with bated breath to see if the provisional talks turn into a concrete offer for the Essex club.