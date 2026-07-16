Everything Lionel Messi Accomplished Before Lamine Yamal Was Born

When Argentina and Spain meet in the 2026 World Cup final on Sunday, it will be a true passing of the guard. From one generational superstar to the next. From one Barcelona legend to the club's current star. From 39-year-old Lionel Messi to 19-year-old Lamine Yamal.

Yamal is already a household name, who, at 17, helped Spain win the UEFA Euro 2024. Messi, too, wasted no time piling up a notable list of accomplishments at the start of his career, several of which occurred before Yamal was even born in 2007.

Here's everything Messi did before Yamal was born.

FC Barcelona Senior Team Debut: Oct. 16, 2004

(Photo credit should read LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

Lionel Messi played his first match for the Barcelona senior squad when he came on as a substitute in a 1-0 victory against cross-town rivals Espanyol.

UEFA Champions League Debut: Dec. 7, 2004

Lionel Messi made his first appearance in the UEFA Champions League for Barcelona at age 17. He started a group stage match against Shakhtar Donetsk, which Barça lost 2-0.

First Goal for Barcelona: May 1, 2005

Messi scored his first goal for Barcelona in a La Liga match against Albacete on May 1, 2005.

First LaLiga Title: May 14, 2005

Messi secured his first major professional trophy as Barcelona clinched the 2004–05 La Liga title by a four-point margin over rivals Real Madrid. It was Barcelona's first league title since 1999.

U-20 World Cup And MVP: July 2, 2005

Messi won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in the Netherlands, leading Argentina to the trophy. It would be his first silverware for his country and last for nearly 15 years. Messi won both the Golden Ball (tournament MVP) and Golden Shoe (top scorer with 6 goals).

Golden Boy Award Winner: December 2005

Established as Europe's brightest young talent, Messi was named the Golden Boy for 2005, beating out Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo.

First Champions League Title: May 17, 2006

Lionel Messi helped Barcelona win the UEFA Champions League trophy in 2006 when it took down Arsenal 2-1 in the final in Paris. Across the campaign, Messi appeared in six matches, starting four. He scored once, in a group stage match against Panathinaikos, and recorded an assist.

(Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP)

Second LaLiga Title: May 19, 2006

Barcelona won back-to-back league titles for the first time since doing it in 1997-98 and 1998-99. Later that summer, Barça secured the Supercopa de España, adding more silverware to Messi's cabinet.

FIFA World Cup Debut: June 16, 2006

Messi appeared in his first World Cup for Argentina at 18 years old. He started the group stage match against the Netherlands, and scored as a substitute against Serbia and Montenegro. He helped Argentina to a 2-1 win against Mexico in the round of 16 on his 19th birthday.

(Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP via Getty Images)

Named to the FIFPro World XI: November 2006

At just 19, Messi was voted into the FIFPro World XI by his fellow professional players, solidifying his status as one of the world's best players.

The El Clásico Hat-Trick: March 11, 2007

Messi scored his first professional hat-trick in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Real Madrid at the Camp Nou, single-handedly rescuing a 10-man Barcelona team.

The ‘Ankara Messi’ Goal: April 18, 2007

In a Copa del Rey match, Messi scored one of his most iconic solo goals against Getafe. He runs from his own half, beats five defenders and the goalkeeper, drawing instant comparisons to Diego Maradona's 1986 goal against England. Of course, the call by the broadcaster (who is actually saying "Encara Messi" in Catalan, meaning "Still Messi") would further cement the goal as canon.