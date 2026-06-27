Kane Comes Through! 4 Takeaways From England's Group-Clinching vs. Panama

England came to New Jersey needing only a point to win Group L. It made five changes, and spent an hour playing like a team that had already mentally checked into its knockout-stage hotel. Panama sat deep in a low block with everyone behind the ball.

England passed it sideways. For 62 minutes, the scoreboard sat frozen at 0-0, and the performance barely registered a pulse. Then Jude Bellingham decided he'd seen enough. Two goals in five minutes, a clean sheet, top spot locked. Job done. Style points politely declined.

Here are my takeaways from England's 2-0 win over Panama:

1. England Win Group L. Now the Bracket Bares Its Teeth.

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England finished first in Group L with seven points: a 4-2 win over Croatia, a flat 0-0 with Ghana and this 2-0 win over Panama. Croatia grabbed second. Ghana slipped to third, locked firmly into place as a third-place qualifier.

The reward for topping the group is a Round of 32 match in Atlanta on July 1 against a third-placed team out of Group E, H, I, J or K.

Winning that match makes the road ahead progressively more challenging: co-hosts Mexico potentially waiting in the Round of 16, Brazil in the quarters, Argentina in the semis. England was expected to win the group. Now it's time to fix the issues fans saw in their last two group stage performances.

2. The Low Block Is Still England's Kryptonite

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We've seen this one before. Against Ghana, England huffed and puffed and drew a blank against a packed defense. Against Panama's 5-4-1, it was the same script for an hour: 68% of the ball, endless sideways passing, nobody making the run that actually scares a back five. The first half was flat and low on energy — the kind of half that makes it hard to convince new fans of the sport to tune in for a second.

Here's the truth: England has far too much quality to look this lifeless. The talent eventually decided the game, as it always threatens to. But England's future opponents will know very well how to neutralize Thomas Tuchel's system.

The German manager has a recurring problem to solve. When teams sit deep, England slows down instead of speeding up. Quality rescued them today. It may not be the case next week.

3. Tuchel Rotated Hard. Bellingham and Kane Made It Work.

(Photo by Paulo H. Dias/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Five changes from the starting XI vs. Ghana. On came Jarell Quansah for his tournament debut, playing out of position at fullback, along with Morgan Rogers, Nico O'Reilly, Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford. Out went Reece James (hamstring), Anthony Gordon, Djed Spence, Noni Madueke and — gasp— Declan Rice, England's most creative player through two games. With the top spot nearly secure, Tuchel managed legs and yellow cards. Fair enough.

The standouts were the obvious ones. Bellingham scored and assisted, becoming the youngest England player on record to do both in a World Cup match. Harry Kane headed home his 11th career World Cup goal to pass Gary Lineker as England's all-time leading scorer at the tournament. Saka's corner made the first. Rashford's long ball sprung the second.

Going forward, expect Rice straight back in and the first-choice XI restored. Today was rotation. The knockouts won't be.

4. So Long, Panama. You Made Them Earn It.

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Panama goes home with zero points, three losses, and last place in the group. On paper, brutal. In practice, they did the job they came to do, and they did it for an hour longer than anyone expected. England got a taste of a scrappy, no-nonsense CONCACAF foe.

Stacked against a side worth a king's ransom, Orlando Mosquera and his teammates sat deep, stayed compact, and turned a glamour fixture into a slog. The 5-4-1 held until the 62nd minute. Against this much talent, that's a genuine achievement.

This was only the second meeting between these nations; the first was England's 6-1 romp back in 2018. Tonight, Panama lost by two and made England fight for every blade of grass. No point on the board, no fairytale, but no humiliation either. They came to inconvenience a giant, and for 62 minutes, they did exactly that. Buen viaje, Panama.