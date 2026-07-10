FIFA Men's World Cup
England vs. Norway Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
FIFA Men's World Cup

England vs. Norway Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Updated Jul. 11, 2026 8:25 a.m. ET

England will face Norway in a 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals showdown on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at Miami Stadium on FOX. 

England has reached three straight World Cup quarterfinals for the second time and has made its 11th quarterfinal overall. 

Playing the final 36 minutes down a man after Jarell Quansah’s red card, England survived the round of 16 with a 3-2 win over Mexico, becoming the third nation to ever win a competitive away match at Estadio Azteca.

The stars have shined for the Three Lions so far. Harry Kane has led the way with six goals this tournament, including a game-winning penalty against El Tri. Jude Bellingham also scored twice in 98 seconds against Mexico for his first career international brace, giving him four goals this summer. 

Meanwhile, Norway upset five-time champion Brazil 2-1 in the round of 16, scoring multiple goals for the fourth time in five matches at this tournament. 

After putting his nation on his shoulders and scoring both of Norway’s goals against Brazil, Erling Haaland now has the match-winner in all four of his World Cup games. He has a goal in 14 straight competitive games for Norway, totaling 27 goals in those matches which includes seven goals in his first World Cup. 

Let’s check out the odds for the massive England vs. Norway matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 11. 

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Erling Haaland is +105 to score against England (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images).

England vs. Norway Odds

Moneyline

  • England: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
  • Norway: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)
  • Draw: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Spread 

  • England -0.5: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
  • Norway +0.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

  • Over: -142 (bet $10 to win $17.04 total)
  • Under: +116 (bet $10 to win $21.60 total)

England vs. Norway Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

  • England's Round of 16 win over Mexico was an incredible display of grit. Playing with 10 players for over a third of the match in one of the most hostile atmospheres and historic stadiums in the world, the Three Lions found a way. While Norway has been an incredible story, it has been outplayed in its last two matches despite winning. In the Round of 32, Ivory Coast outshot Norway 14 to 9, and then, against Brazil, the Seleção had a 2.61 expected goals compared to Norway's 1.05. Back England to build off its huge win over El Tri. Take the Three Lions on the moneyline at -115.
 

How to Watch England vs. Norway

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match. 

Anytime Goalscorer Props

To Advance

  • England: -215 (bet $10 to win $14.65 total)
  • Norway: +172 (bet $10 to win $27.20 total)

Both Teams to Score

  • Yes: -172 (bet $10 to win $15.81 total)
  • No: +134 (bet $10 to win $23.40 total)
 
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